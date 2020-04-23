BET + picks up legal drama "Diggstown" regarding eOne – Deadline

Canadian legal drama series Diggstown has been added to the original BET + programming line. In an agreement with eOne, BET + acquired the six-part series, starring Vinessa Antoine.

Created by Floyd Kane (Through the line), Diggstown he follows Marcie Diggs (Antoine), a lawyer who leaves her high-powered corporate job to work at a legal aid clinic in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, after her aunt commits suicide. The team of lawyers Marcie works with is a curious band of good guys, cynics and junkyards, messy souls who fight to keep personal disappointment and demons out of their practice. They work directly in the community to find justice for their various clients, exploring issues of racism, poverty, and gender bias.

The cast also includes Natasha Henstridge, C. David Johnson, Stacey Farber, Brandon Oakes, Shailene Garnett, Tim Rozon, and Dwain Murphy.

Diggstown It is co-produced by Circle Blue Entertainment and Freddie Films. Kane is a creator, executive producer, and showrunner, and Amos Adetuyi, Brenda Greenberg, and Todd Berger are executive producers. Kelly Makin directed pilot and executive production. Diggstown It is produced in association with CBC.

The deal was negotiated by Rosanna Canonigo, Global Television and Digital Distribution, Entertainment One, which handles international television rights.

Diggstown is currently broadcasting on BET +.