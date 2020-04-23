Ben Affleck is in no rush to introduce his children to girlfriend Ana De Armas. Here's why!

Despite the fact that the affair of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas seems to get stronger as the days go by, the actor has not yet introduced his children to ex Jennifer Garner! Here's why you're still waiting before taking that big step in your relationship!

Ben and Ana have been practicing social distancing while they were quarantined together and will even celebrate their 32nd birthday on April 30!

That said, fans are wondering whether or not he will use the special day as an opportunity to introduce his three children to his new flame.

A source found through HollywoodLife that "it is doubtful that Ben introduces children to Ana on her birthday, especially with everything that is happening right now with the pandemic." Safety is a priority and this is not the time when everyone is quarantined to introduce new people to children. Ben is very likely to spend the day with Ana and just relax, walk his dogs and have a good dinner. "

"She doesn't need a lot of maintenance and while he wants to do everything he can to make her feel special, she's not the type to put that kind of pressure on him," they said.

Meanwhile, another source shared via the same news outlet that 'Ben and Ana's plans remain close to the vest for their birthday, but one thing he's waiting for is going on a trip to celebrate when everyone has a chance. to do it in the world and with both families together. "

For her royal birthday, it seems like she just wants to enjoy a nice dinner with her, celebrating it again later when quarantine orders are lifted.

A third source said that before introducing Ana to the children, he will make sure to consult Jennifer Garner first, as she really respects his wishes when it comes to her offspring.



