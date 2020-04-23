Belgian port to test virus bracelets amid tech-tracking fears

AMBER – As the spread of the coronavirus slows and people gradually return to work reflecting on the impact it might have on their jobs, Europe's second largest port is preparing to test a device intended to help thousands of people employed there to respect social distancing.

In Antwerp in Belgium, where some 900 companies operate in an area the size of a small city, two teams of dock workers will next month wear a bracelet originally designed to find crew members of tugboats who have fallen overboard but are now modified to help stop the spread of the disease.

Until a vaccine is found, respecting Europe's recommended safe distance of 1.5 meters (about five feet), regular hand washing and wearing masks remain the best methods of defending against any new virus outbreak. So a crazy fight has begun to develop technologies to prevent its spread.

European countries are designing contact tracking applications for mobile phones to help locate sources of outbreaks. While they are a powerful force for good, the various devices are raising privacy concerns and how intrusive they can become once they are in people's homes or workplace.

The bracelets are worn as a watch. Coated in black plastic, they vibrate when they move less than three meters (about 10 feet) from each other. The vibration force, similar to that of a mobile phone, but more obvious when connected to a wrist, increases the closer the bracelets get closer and the warning lights flash.

“You have a helmet and your safety shoes, and you have swimming vests. All these kinds of things. And now we're adding a portable device on top of that to make sure people are safe. And if something goes wrong, it is being detected as soon as possible, "said Port of Antwerp's chief technology officer Erwin Verstaelen.

The bracelets ensure physical distance and do not collect data. No plans have been announced at the port to use them to track workers' movements or measure their performance as some companies elsewhere have explored doing so. But they can be programmed to provide information.

"Social distancing and privacy are very important," said John Baekelmans, CEO of Rombit, the company that develops the bracelets. “We do not store any data. There is no communication coming out of the bracelets at all. It's just there to keep people safe. "

In its guidance on the use of mobile phone applications, not wristbands or bracelets, the European Commission says that they should be administered by public health authorities and dismantled once they are no longer needed. They must be volunteers, and no one should be punished for refusing to use them.

Ideally, the data would be protected by state-of-the-art encryption and would only be kept for a limited time.

The potential benefits of apps and other devices are easy to see. The virus has killed more than 100,000 people in Europe and Britain, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. But experts and unions fear they may be invasive.

Isabelle Schoemann of the European Confederation of Trade Unions said the organization was not consulted about the evidence. She argues that most people don't need technology to help them understand how far they should be from their coworkers.

"We are doing a test in real life, and it is a little worrisome that we are testing it in people, and that we are testing it without having been able to analyze what kind of guarantees this technology would bring before the test," Schoemann told The Associated Press.

Nathalie Smuha, a researcher in law and ethics and an assistant professor at the University of Leuven, expressed concern about the unequal power relationship between employers and their staff. He called for a democratic debate on the legal, ethical, and political implications of using tracking devices.

"We say that these tools should ideally be used on a voluntary basis," Smuha told AP. But, he added, "what choice do you have, if you don't have a job otherwise and can't support your family?"

Beyond that, Smuha said, people have an inherent bias toward technology that can lead us to think that they don't make mistakes. This could incite us to take greater risks, or go further, than we would otherwise.

"Once you start implementing these things, it is very difficult to go back," he said. "Why only use it on the work floor? Maybe I should also use it on the way to work and back, and maybe I should also use it in a store to gain access. ”

___

Lorne Cook reported from Brussels. Sylvain Plazy in Brussels and Virginia Mayo in Antwerp contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak