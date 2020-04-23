Bears draft picks 2020: When does Chicago choose the next? Full List of NFL Draft Picks

This time last year, the Bears were coming off an impressive 12-4 regular season. They were still dealing with the disappointment of Cody Parkey’s double doink field goal failure in the playoffs, but their outlook seemed relatively positive.

A year goes by, and things look a lot less optimistic after an 8-8 season in 2019. Mitchell Trubisky’s future is in doubt, the defense looks less intimidating without former coordinator Vic Fangio, and there are holes in the entire roster. .

What’s more disturbing is that Chicago only has two picks (both second-round) in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft 2020. They would be consecutive drafts without a first round. They didn’t make a selection in 2019 until the third round; They took running back David Montgomery with the 73rd overall pick.

Here’s a look at where the Bears will pick in the 2020 NFL Draft along with updated picks:

MORE DRAFT NFL: Complete Selection Order | Top 100 Players | SN’s latest simulated draft

Bears draft picks 2020: When do you choose Chicago?

The Bears’ first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will reach No. 43 overall in the second round. Chicago enters the draft with seven total selections.

Round Pick No. two 43 (from Rams) two fifty 5 5 163 6 6 196 6 6 200 (of eagles) 7 7 226 (of Raiders) 7 7 233

MORE: Read the latest news from the NFL Draft in the draft SN headquarters

Bears NFL Draft needs

Safety: Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix left in free agency and Chicago still needs to take his place alongside Eddie Jackson.

Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix left in free agency and Chicago still needs to take his place alongside Eddie Jackson. Guard: Kyle Long’s retirement leaves the Bears with a big hole in their offensive line.

Kyle Long’s retirement leaves the Bears with a big hole in their offensive line. Corner: Chicago cut Prince Amukamara to free up space on the lid, leaving him slim in position behind new signings Artie Burns and Kevin Tolliver.

Chicago cut Prince Amukamara to free up space on the lid, leaving him slim in position behind new signings Artie Burns and Kevin Tolliver. Difficult ending: The Bears’ first three tight ends reached the injured reserve before the end of last season, and nobody in the unit was very productive. Chicago tight ends combined for 46 catches, 416 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bears’ first three tight ends reached the injured reserve before the end of last season, and nobody in the unit was very productive. Chicago tight ends combined for 46 catches, 416 yards and two touchdowns. Defensive line: The Bears have only six linemen to fill three spots. They could use versatile players who can establish the advantage and plug gaps in the middle.

The Bears have only six linemen to fill three spots. They could use versatile players who can establish the advantage and plug gaps in the middle. The wide receiver: The offense could use a dynamic game maker to help Trubisky or Nick Foles.

Bears Drill Draft 2020

Here are the latest projections from the 2020 NFL Draft for the Bears, according to Vinnie Iyer’s simulated seven-round draft: