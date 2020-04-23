BBC Studios sells shows to ByteDance Streamer Xigua Video – Deadline

BBC Studios has signed a content deal with Xigua Video, the Chinese streaming service owned by TikTok's parent company ByteDance.

Under the deal, Xigua will obtain exclusive rights to lead the three-part natural history co-production of the BBC and PBS. Primatesas well as scientific documentary Hubble: the wonders of space revealed. Another ByteDance platform, Toutiao, will also have access to the shows.

Great BBC natural history documentaries Blue Planet, Planet Earth and Frozen planet are included in the Xigua deal as well as in children's programs Bluish and Hello Duggeeand drama Orphan Black.

Phil Hardman, acting general manager of BBC Studios for Greater China, said: “This content deal with Xigua Video in China takes our partnership to a new level and we are delighted that our bold, British and creative content has such a strong presence. . Achieve a balanced presence of all genres on Xigua Video, and we will also tailor short-form content to meet the needs of users and the platform. "