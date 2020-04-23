Baz Luhrmann Sunscreen Coronavirus Help from Queen Elizabeth II – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Baz Lurhmann has recorded Sunscreen, a new version of a relevant pandemic of Everyone can use sunscreen, the 1999 spoken word song featuring a common sense essay written as a hypothetical kick-off speech with tips on how to live a happy and healthy life. This time, Luhrmann is devoted to music primarily to the inspiring speech recently delivered by Queen Elizabeth II, which gave the pandemic a historical perspective on overcoming crises since World War II.

That speech surprised Luhrmann and he felt it was an exception to the lack of direct words of comfort in these times. He reunited with his music team via zoom last weekend and did the remix with the Queen's speech and Vera Lynn's "We'll Meet Again". If enough people from all walks of life send Baz a video of them singing, the place to send is [email protected] – the Moulin Rouge The director will cut a video of that, in an effort to spread a little community and joy.

Luhrmann hoped he was right not to care about the Queen, but about The King, as in Elvis Presley. Production of that untitled film was about to begin in Australia for Warner Bros, with Austin Butler as the singer. Tom Hanks, who plays Presley's mentor / manager, Colonel Tom Parker, was in Australia when he shocked the world and contracted the coronavirus, which Deadline revealed exclusively on March 11. Sunscreen It reached number one in Ireland and the UK, and it could simply catch up, possibly adding rock star aura to the venerable monarch. And hopefully soon, Luhrmann can return to the King. Below is the new version of Sunscreen, and below that the original.

