Banijay confirms former Endemol boss Shine Boss Cathy Payne is head of sales – Deadline

Banijay Group has confirmed that Cathy Payne will become the executive director of its distribution arm, Banijay Rights, after she headed Endemol Shine International for almost five years.

The Up News Info revealed in March that Payne would take over the role at Banijay in a somewhat surprising development after it was announced in October last year that he would resign as CEO of Endemol Shine International.

Banijay Group is in the process of acquiring Endemol Shine in a $ 2.2B deal, which means Payne will be reuniting with his former employer once the acquisition overcomes regulatory hurdles this summer.

More follows.

