B-1B bomber of the US Air Force. USA Participate in a bilateral training between Japan and the USA. USA – Defense Blog

The B-1B Lancer made a 30-hour round trip from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., to the Indo-Pacific, where it participated in a bilateral training between Japan and the United States.

The bilateral training contributed to improving the joint response capabilities of Japan and the United States and improving tactical skills, according to a statement released Thursday by the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF).

The bomber flew in from the continental United States and partnered with six US Air Force F-16 combat falcons. Seven JASDF F-2s and eight JASDF F-15s over Draughon Range near Misawa as part of a joint Indo-Pacific US Command. USA (INDOPACOM) Mission of the US Strategic Command. USA (USSTRATCOM) Bomber Task Force (BTF) before returning home.

"This operation shows our unwavering commitment to the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region through the employment of strategic forces from around the world," said Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Pacific Air Force and component commander. of INDOPACOM. "From facing invisible threats from a global pandemic to tackling military aggression and coercive activities, we remain a lethal, innovative and interoperable force focused on a shared vision of defending a free and open Indo-Pacific."

"Bringing the B-1 to the theater ensures that our bilateral interoperability represents any combination of flight operations to prepare for and overcome the rapidly growing threats in the Indo-Pacific region," said Brown.

This is the second CONUS-based bilateral bomber training to be conducted this year with JASDF. On February 3, two B-52s were integrated with six USAF F-16s and more than 45 JASDF fighter jets in the vicinity of Misawa Air Base, Japan. Those bombers flew from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and Minot Air Force Base, N.D.

"The rapid use of air power directly supports the National Defense Strategy and ensures that we can provide overwhelming force anywhere, anytime in support of American interests or our Allies and partners," said Gen. Tim Ray, Command. of Global Attack of the Air Force and Air Force-Strategic commander. “This mission is a demonstration for our friends across the region: We will continue to be fully predictable in our commitment to ensuring peace, while demonstrating that we have the ability to operate from numerous locations around the world, including during the global pandemic. "

The B-1 is assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing and the F-16s are assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing at Misawa Air Base, Japan.

The last time the B-1 was in INDOPACOM's area of ​​responsibility was in January 2018, when the cell and crew completed a six-month Continuous Bomber Presence mission at Andersen. During that time, the Ninth Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Dyess Force Base, Texas, conducted a series of sequenced bilateral missions with the Republic of Korea Air Force and JASDF.