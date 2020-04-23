Ashley Benson recruited by G-Eazy for the & # 39; Creep & # 39; cover collaboration by Radiohead

WENN / Avalon

Marking her first public foray into music, the former & # 39; Pretty Little Liars & # 39; actress Lends his voice to the special isolation remix recorded by rapper & # 39; Me, Myself and I & # 39 ;.

Rapper G-Eazy has helped show actress Ashley Bensonvocal talents when recruiting her for a version of Radioheadclassic "Creep" cut.

The "pretty Little LiarsStar lends her voice to the special isolation remix, marking Benson's first public foray into music.

The song was released online on Soundcloud in the early hours of Wednesday (April 22), and features the two lines of exchange before harmonizing for the 1992 song chorus.

G-Eazy also tries a different sound with a cover by another legendary rock band, sharing their portrayal of "I'm So Tired" by The Beatles.