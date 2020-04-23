Ariana Grande will assist composer Jason Robert Brown in a virtual subculture benefit concert

Instagram

Along with Broadway star Shoshana Bean, the musical duo will be teaming up for an online fundraiser that benefits staff and musicians at the New York location amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Grande previously worked with Brown on her Broadway debut, "13", and is delighted to have her on board for the online fundraiser, which will take place starting at 8 p.m. EST on Monday, April 27, on the SubCulture Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SubCultureNewYork/) and the Brown & # 39; s Vimeo channel (https://vimeo.com/409897526?utm_campaign) .

Brown says: "I had to find some way to let these notes and words in my head come out and be shared with my collaborators and my audience, and so here we are. All of us in our homes, making music and whenever we can, with an incredible team to help unite him, and two of the best singers on planet Earth: the patron saint of the SubCulture Residence, Shoshana Bean, and Grammy winner, icon and total nerd of the Ariana Grande theater. "

"We have organized a program about what we have lost, what we have discovered and what we are grateful for, and I can't wait to share it with you."