Ariana Grande sounds at & # 39; & # 39; degradation & # 39; & # 39; TikTok personifications of it

Ariana Grande he is saying "thanks, next door,quot; to his imitators.

Early today the Candy The artist went to her Instagram to listen to the "degrading,quot; impersonations of TikTok that she has seen from one of her most iconic roles.

In case you're unfamiliar with the platform, some viral TikTok users have uploaded videos of themselves making impressions of Ariana's role as Cat Valentine from Victorious and Sam and cat.

The Grammy winner republished a video on her Instagram story of the actor and writer Jordan Firstman, where he criticized that people who make memes often recontextualize an artist's work into something that degrades its value.

As captured by Cosmopolitan, then captioned the already-deleted story, "OMG this may also double as her impression of the ponytail tik tok girls who think to do Valentine's cat voice and wear winged eyeliner and a sweatshirt to me. he's doing a good personification … because that's how it feels. "

Referring to a line from the Firstman video, he added: "& # 39; Demeaning (his) full value & # 39; I screamed."