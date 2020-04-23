Apple's new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is covered by AppleCare Plus

Apple's new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is a pretty expensive accessory: the 11-inch version costs $ 299, while the 12.9-inch version costs $ 349, but if you have AppleCare Plus coverage for your iPad Pro, that coverage extends to the Magic Keyboard (via 9to5Mac)

If you have AppleCare Plus on your iPad Pro, you only have to pay a $ 29 service fee for repairs on your Magic Keyboard. Here is the complete specific policy, directly from Apple:

AppleCare + extends the coverage of your Apple branded iPad, Apple Pencil and iPad and includes up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage every 24 months. Each incident is subject to a $ 49 service fee for iPad and $ 29 for Apple Pencil or Apple iPad-branded keyboard, plus applicable taxes.

However, if you want AppleCare Plus for your iPad Pro (and, by extension, for an Apple-branded keyboard and / or an Apple Pencil), you will need to purchase that coverage within 60 days of purchasing your iPad. And AppleCare Plus isn't cheap – it costs $ 5.99 per month during the 24-month policy, or you can buy it for $ 129 in advance. But if your Magic Keyboard is damaged, paying $ 129 for AppleCare Plus and a $ 29 service fee for a repair costs much less than having to purchase a brand new Magic Keyboard.

If you purchased the original iPad Pro and AppleCare Plus on the tablet's release date of November 7, 2018, and you also recently purchased a Magic Keyboard, which went on sale last week, that means AppleCare Plus will cover your Magic Keyboard for about six more months

My colleague Dieter Bohn reviewed the Magic Keyboard earlier this week, and found it to be a very good, albeit expensive, way to use your iPad Pro as a laptop.