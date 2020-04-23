Apple plans to launch an ARM-based Mac with its own chips in 2021 – BGR

Apple will launch its first ARM-based Mac with an internal processor in 2021, Bloomberg reports.

The first Apple Mac chips will feature 8 high-performance cores and at least 4 energy-efficient cores.

Work on second-generation Mac chips has already begun, based on the iPhone 2021 processor.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Rumors that Apple abandoned Intel and designed its own Mac processors have been floating for years, but a new report says the company will finally make the leap in 2021. According to BloombergApple plans to start selling computers with in-chip systems designed internally next year, barring any setbacks.

Bloomberg & # 39; s The report says Apple is working on three ARM-based Mac processors through an initiative called Kalamata. The chips are said to be based on the A14 processor that will power the next iPhone, but sources say the first of three chips will be "much faster,quot; than those found on iPhone and iPad models.

As the report explains, the latest Apple-designed mobile device chips have multiple processing units (also called cores) that handle a variety of tasks for the phone or tablet. For example, the newer iPad Pro has four cores "for high-performance workloads,quot; and four cores "for handling low-power tasks to preserve battery life." Meanwhile, the first Mac processors will have eight high-performance cores (Firestorm) and at least four low-power cores (Icestorm). Apple is also reportedly considering including more than 12 cores in the future.

Designing its own computer processors will not only allow Apple to reduce its dependence on Intel, but it will also allow Apple to have more control over the performance of the Mac and MacBook lines. Apple chips are said to double or even quadruple the number of cores in Intel chips on some upcoming Macs, such as the MacBook Air, which has just two cores. Making its own chips will also make it easier for Apple to "unify its app ecosystem."

Even with this new unification, Macs will continue to run on macOS. There has been speculation and some demand for Macs to adopt iOS, but Apple has resisted. Bloomberg He says Apple is working on tools that will help ensure that Intel-based applications developed for Mac also work on ARM-based Macs.

While it could be at least another year before we see the first ARM-based Mac on the market, sources said. Bloomberg Apple built a Mac chip based on the iPad Pro's A12X for internal testing in 2018. This gave the company the confidence it needed to stop using Intel for years to come. Now Apple is reportedly already working on the second generation of Mac processors, which will build on the chip architecture that will power the iPhone 2021, putting all of Apple's core hardware in the same processor development cycle.

Image Source: Apple Inc.