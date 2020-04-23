Apple Macs: Apple to Equip Macs with Its Own 2021 Chips: Report – Latest News

Apple Inc plans to sell Mac computers with its own main processors for next year based on the chip designs currently used in its iPhones and iPads, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The iPhone maker is working on three A14 processor-based Mac processors on its next iPhone, suggesting that the company will transition its line of Mac further away from current vendor Intel Corp, the report added, citing people. familiar with the matter.

Apple started using Intel processors in 2006 and a year later all Mac computers introduced their chips. Since then, Intel has made chips for other Apple products, such as modem chips for its iPhones.

Apple has always relied on outside vendors for its modem chips, a crucial part of connecting devices like the iPhone to wireless data networks.

In an attempt to make its own chips, Apple bought the majority of Intel's modem business last July for $ 1 billion and settled a long legal battle with vendor Qualcomm Inc over the chip maker's patent licensing practices.

Apple's Mac computers generated $ 7.16 billion in revenue in the reported last quarter, while Intel's PC unit that includes modem chip sales recorded $ 10 billion in sales in the last quarter.

Apple planned to use its own chips in Mac computers starting in 2020, Bloomberg reported in April 2018.

Apple and Intel did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

