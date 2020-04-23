Apple Lands Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd Podcast-based "The Shrink Next Door" Limited TV Series – Deadline

Apple has given a direct order to the series to The Shrink Next Door, an eight-episode limited series starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, which is based on Wondery's and Bloomberg Media's new 2019 # 1 podcast. The streamer landed in a competitive situation for the project, from director Michael Showalter and writer Georgia Pritchett, which reunites Ferrell and Rudd after starring together in 2013. Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. MRC Television released the package in February.

Directed by Showalter (The Big Sick, The Lovebirds) based on a script by Pritchett (Succession, Veep), The Shrink Next Door is a dark comedy inspired by true events detailing the strange relationship between psychiatrist and stars Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf, played by Paul Rudd, and his patient Martin "Marty" Markowitz, played by Will Ferrell. Over the course of their relationship, overly charming Ike slowly takes over Marty's life, even moving into the Marty Hamptons house and taking over his family's business. The series explores how an apparently normal doctor-patient dynamic is transformed into an unprecedented exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grips, and dysfunction at its best.

The Shrink Next Door It is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television, Gloria Sanchez Productions, Semi-Formal Productions, Wondery, and Bloomberg Media. Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal will be the executive producers of Gloria Sanchez Productions. Rudd and Pritchett will also serve as executive producers. Showalter and Jordana Mollick will be executive producers on behalf of Semi-Formal Productions. Marshall Lewy for Wondery and Jared Sandberg, Katie Boyce and Francesca Levy for Bloomberg Media will act as executive producers, with podcast host Joe Nocera co-executive producing.

The Shrink Next Door It will debut worldwide on Apple TV +. Will join streamer's list of future projects, including limited premiere series Defending Jacob, starring Chris Evans and animated series Central Park.

Ferrell is represented by UTA, Mosaic, and Jackoway Tyerman. Rudd is represented by Lighthouse Management & Media, UTA and Jackoway Tyerman. Showalter is represented by Artists First and Goodman Genow.