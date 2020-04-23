Antibody study against New York coronavirus shows how far the virus has spread – BGR

New York examined 3,000 people to see if they had the antibodies that indicate they have been infected with the coronavirus and have since recovered.

More than 13% of New Yorkers tested positive, meaning that up to 2.7 million people in New York State may already have had COVID-19.

The figures are higher in New York, where 21.2% tested positive.

Like many other mayors, governors, and elected officials, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has held daily briefings to offer updates on the state's pandemic coronavirus response. Not long ago, it announced that New York would conduct a study to determine how many people in the state have been infected, which cannot be determined from the data the state has collected so far. Many people who contract the virus recover at home. Some never show any symptoms, and probably don't know they were infected in the first place.

With that in mind, New York began evaluating people across the state, at grocery stores and other places that are still open during the shutdown, to see if they tested positive for a blood marker that would indicate they had been infected. More than 3,000 of these tests were performed in 19 counties and 40 localities, and of all the people who received the test, 13.9% had the antibodies showing that they recovered from COVID-19.

In the past few days, Cuomo had been suggesting in his press reports that about 10% of New York's population could be infected, based on the data the state had collected and its assumptions. In the coming days, many more people will be tested, but early study results indicate that the actual number of viral infections is appreciably higher. Extrapolating the data to account for all of the 19.4 million residents of New York State, and there is a possibility that up to (or even more than) 2.7 million New Yorkers have been infected with the coronavirus.

With a relatively large sample size, it appears that the spread of the virus has probably not been reported to date. The numbers are even more staggering when broken down by region, as 21.2% of people tested in New York City tested positive for the antibodies. Meanwhile, 16.7% tested positive on Long Island, 9.8% on Westchester and Rockland, and only 3.6% on the rest of the state. New York is one of the most densely populated cities in the country, so this disparity is not particularly surprising, but it is still a host of infections to understand.

The data from this study also suggests that the death rate may be lower than some estimates. 15,500 people had died of COVID-19 in New York as of Thursday afternoon, which would put the death rate around 0.5%. This would still be several times higher than the flu death rate, but not as bad as previous projections. However, there is one very important caveat for this number, as Cuomo explains that the coronavirus deaths reported in New York do not include "deaths at home," which would be anyone who died outside the confines of a hospital or home. of the elderly. . So at a minimum the 0.5% rate is too low, it's unclear how high it should be.

You can see the Cuomo summary below (the discussion of the antibody study begins around 35:00):

Image Source: Michael Brochstein / SOPA Images / Shutterstock