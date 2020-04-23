Animation veteran Katie Krentz repeats blanket deal with CBS TV Studios – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: In early 2018, CBS TV Studios brought veteran comedy animation executive-turned-producer Katie Krentz with a general agreement to build an animation channel in the studio. Two years and three orders for animated series later, CBS TV Studios has renewed its general agreement with Krentz and its 219 Productions.

As part of the new deal, Krentz has chosen Joe Barrasas as Director of Development for his 219 studio-based Productions.

At CBS TV Studios, Krentz is executive producing the recently licensed CBS All Access animated series. Harper house, since China IL creator Brad Neeley. She is also producing Star Trek: lower decks for the broadcast service of the company CBS All Access, and the still untitled Star Trek animated children's series for Nickelodeon.

Related story CBS TV Studios denies attendees' hours are cut amid coronavirus pandemic

Krentz went on to produce after a five-year stint at Cartoon Network, where she served as senior director of development. During his time there, Krentz developed 35 pilots and more than 18 series for the network. She became known for herding artist-driven content, such as Emmy-winning limited series On the garden wall. Other shows he developed include Steven Universe, We Bare Bears, Great Uncle, Clarence, OK K.O! Let's be heroesand next Apple and Onion, Summer Camp Island and Craig of the Creek. She also developed Close enough for TBS.

Before joining Cartoon Network, Krentz spent six years in various executive positions at 20th Century Fox Television, where she worked on animated series as award-winning as The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad, King of the Hill, Futurama and Bob's Burgers. He was also responsible for the daily operations of the Fox Inkubation short film program. Krentz is represented by UTA.

CBS TV Studios current animation roster also includes Our cartoon president for Showtime and Tooning Out the News for CBS All Access, both from the same team The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, showrunner Chris Licht, as well as RJ Fried and Tim Luecke.