Andrew Cuomo criticizes McConnell's suggestion that states go bankrupt – Deadline

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) took part in his daily coronavirus press conference on Thursday to criticize suggestions by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that struggling states and cities They should go bankrupt instead of seeking federal assistance in another aid project.

"How irresponsible and how reckless," said Cuomo.

McConnell's office referred to the notion of federal assistance as "blue state bailouts" in a press release.

On Hugh Hewitt's radio show on Wednesday, McConnell said: "I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route." Save some cities. And there is no good reason for it not being available. I suppose your first option would be for the federal government to borrow money from future generations to send it to you now so they don't have to. That's not something I'm going to be for. "

He said state pension liabilities are a problem.

"There will be no desire on the Republican side to rescue state pensions by borrowing money from future generations," McConnell said.

But Cuomo said McConnell's comments were "vicious." He called the idea that states should file for bankruptcy as one of the "really dumb ideas of all time," noting that state and local money is used to pay the wages of first responders, teachers, and schools.

State and local funds are not included in the latest coronavirus aid package, totaling $ 484 billion, which includes money to replenish a small business loan program, as well as more money for hospitals and tests.

Cuomo suggested it was a mistake not to include money for state and local governments in the package, as Democrats in the House of Representatives and the Senate have said they will not push for the next aid bill.

"How can they not finance the police, the fire department, the teachers and the schools in the midst of this crisis?" Cuomo said.

Cuomo also objected to the idea that relief to the states would be a bailout.

He said McConnell "represents the state of Kentucky, okay? When it comes to justice, does New York State put a lot more money in the federal pot than it takes out? At the end of the year, did we put that federal pot $ 166 billion more than we put in? Your state, the state of Kentucky, takes out a billion more than you contributed.

"So he's a federal legislator, he's distributing the federal money. New York brings more money into the federal pot than it takes out; his state takes out more than he puts in. Senator McConnell. Who are you going to rescue here? Your you State that is living on the money we generate. your the state is being rescued, not my state. "

Rep. Peter King (R-NY) He also harshly criticized McConnell., calling him the "Marie Antoinette of the Senate".