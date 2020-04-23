Anand Ahuja teases Sonam Kapoor Ahuja while getting excited on social media

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are doing some fun things these days, which they continue to share on their social media. Whether it's baking cookies or exercising, Sonam and Anand have made the most of this quarantine period. Sonam has also been sharing some cool photos with fans on social media.









He recently shared an emotional post revealing his journey since the release of his movie, Neerja. Sharing a monochrome image, Sonam wrote: "One of my favorite portraits, I was at my most thoughtful point, it was a day or two after the launch of #neerja, despite the success and flattery, I was not ecstatic … @ rammadhvani said it was a feeling of equanimity which is good. I took a year off to feel better than I was feeling, on that trip falling in love with who I was, I met my life partner @anandahuja. This image is a symbol from a crossroads towards the path of fulfillment, which does not come with work or a relationship, it is about being with someone who does not need any of the above to complete them, but someone who is inspired by themselves to feel complete. "

Anand Ahuja responded quickly with a comment that said: "So emooooo my (bunny emoji)! @Sonamkapoor … not so emo now, na! #EverydayPhenomenal,quot; To which, Sonam responded saying: "@anandahuja no emo now at all,quot;. Sweet! It's not like that?



