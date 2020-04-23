Amy's pregnancy in Brooklyn Nine-Nine almost didn't happen

"Right away, I thought, oh yeah. She knows that character very well, and that's very true. So we decided, at that point, before the season started and before we knew she was pregnant, to have her and Jake decide to try of having a child, "says Goor. "And obviously there were several different directions that we could go in."

The first, which was quickly removed, was that they had no trouble getting pregnant, and another option was that Amy would be pregnant at the end of the season. They ended up opting for the option where Jake and Amy were having a lot of trouble, but it eventually worked, in part due to Fumero's real-life pregnancy.

"We broke that episode 'Trying', which is one of my favorite episodes we've ever done, and it felt like we could have the best of both worlds if we got her pregnant after that," he says. . "And probably a little bit, it was something we could start to see that the actress was pregnant with, and in a story where we weren't trying to say they couldn't get pregnant, but that could be puzzling in one where we were really focused in that ".