Amy's pregnancy in Brooklyn Nine-Nine almost didn't happen

World, meet Mac: McClane "Mac,quot; Santiago-Peralta.
Brooklyn nine nine just ended its seventh season with the birth of Jake and Amy's baby, who is obviously named after John McClane, from Die hard (and not Shirley MacLaine, I'm sorry Charles), and he was obviously born in the Nine and Nine compound and not in a much cleaner hospital, much less Hitchcock and Scully's. Mac was also born, of course, in the midst of chaos, because power had been turned off in New York City and the squadron had a lot to do. Jake and Charles were all over the city dealing with typical blackout crimes and drunken bachelorette party goers, while Amy was in charge of the compound, as Holt and Terry were trapped in the elevator.
Amy went into labor fairly quickly, and yet she continued her work until she could no longer continue because a baby was literally coming out of her, with Rosa by her side as a very reluctant job coach class.
With some surprising help from Hitchock and Scully, who set up a pretty birthing suite in their nap room, and Holt and Terry, who performed the "Push It,quot; dance they learned while trapped in the elevator, Amy managed to get past . Labor, and Jake escaped on horseback (welcome back, Lieutenant Peanut Butter) from the bachelorette party pedalo and the crazed old lady to be there just in time to see Mac's birth.
It could have been the best ending in the series, while still having one of the most inspiring (and least annoying) pregnancy stories on television, especially in the comedy world. And if it wasn't for Melissa Fumero knowing her character as well as she knows herself (and being pregnant in real life), we might not have had a baby from Peraltiago, like showrunner Dan Goor explained to E! News.
How it almost didn't happen
"We'd been thinking about it for a while because, you know, there are natural stepping stones in a relationship, not because our relationships have to go in that direction, but after marriage, having children is a direction you could go. And I really He firmly believed that it is a show in the workplace, and their relationship exists in the workplace, and he was not interested in them having children, "Goor tells us. "I felt that was not necessary."
Then, between seasons six and seven, Goor had a conversation with Fumero, even before Fumero was pregnant.
"I said, I can't think of a compelling reason, and she had one," he says. "Her reason was' I'm sorry Amy, this is Melissa speaking, she's a person who wants to get an A on every test, and getting pregnant is a test you can't study for, so if she's having difficulty getting pregnant , is could lead the comedy and be really convincing. "
Fumero, of course, was right.
"Right away, I thought, oh yeah. She knows that character very well, and that's very true. So we decided, at that point, before the season started and before we knew she was pregnant, to have her and Jake decide to try of having a child, "says Goor. "And obviously there were several different directions that we could go in."
The first, which was quickly removed, was that they had no trouble getting pregnant, and another option was that Amy would be pregnant at the end of the season. They ended up opting for the option where Jake and Amy were having a lot of trouble, but it eventually worked, in part due to Fumero's real-life pregnancy.
In "Test,quot;
"We broke that episode 'Trying', which is one of my favorite episodes we've ever done, and it felt like we could have the best of both worlds if we got her pregnant after that," he says. . "And probably a little bit, it was something we could start to see that the actress was pregnant with, and in a story where we weren't trying to say they couldn't get pregnant, but that could be puzzling in one where we were really focused in that ".
However, if they needed it, Goor would have happily found a new way to hide Fumero's pregnancy.
"One of the things I'm most proud of that we've done as a show was how we hid her pregnancy the first time she was pregnant, when she was undercover as a pregnant woman," she says. "So I never felt like we had to (incorporate the pregnancy). The main consideration was the kind of story we wanted to tell."
"Try,quot; was an unusual episode in many ways. It took place for six months and he recounted Jake and Amy's attempts to have a baby, while other antics continued around him. Holt fought as a uniformed officer while guinea pigs were raised in the break room, and Hitchcock fell in love, married, and divorced.
"We wanted to make sure that we really paid tribute to the idea that they had problems and that couples have problems, and that that can cause tension between them, but they resisted that tension."
Originally, that episode was supposed to end with a joke rather than a meaningful look between Jake and Amy, but that soon changed.
"Andy (Samberg), to his credit, who gives notes on each episode, said 'I really think we should stop that joke. I think we should end that look', and that's what we did, and I think that's the most powerful part of the episode. "
Guinea Pigs and Holt's Depression
Guinea pigs were a way to play with the passage of time and the idea of trying to get pregnant.
"It seemed especially appropriate given that Amy couldn't get pregnant and they couldn't stop getting pregnant. That felt funny."
The writers also didn't want to have to spend much more time with Holt demoted, while still making Holt spend an adequate amount of time in his new role.
"We feel like we have a cliffhanger every year and we always work it out in two or three episodes, and we wanted to make the consequences of last season's cliffhanger last longer and harder to overcome … so this was really an effective way to accelerate it throughout the year if it is demoted. "
Premiere
Amy found out that she was finally pregnant at the end of the next episode and tells Jake, who immediately cuts Charles awake in bed, knowing. But when Jake and Amy told the rest of the squad, everyone had figured it out and no one cared.
"We spend so much time with them trying to make them succeed … it's hard to make a big deal of them succeeding because the audience already knows what happened," says Goor. "And I think the moment that she tells him she's pregnant is a really sweet and tender moment, it's also a moment for the audience. And maybe it feels like we're trying to have that moment and then also have them tell everyone, I'd be milking it. "
The pregnancy did not take into account the rest of the season. There was an entire episode about a party to reveal the baby's sex (and not his gender, especially), but that was more about Jake and his father and grandfather and his extensive problems with parents. Last week Amy tried to win a stroller, but that was it. Then we come to the end.
Amy, the rude
Amy spent most of the episode both in labor and in charge, yet she remained calm, concentrating entirely on her work and letting Rosa read books about the pregnancy and go insane. This type of superhuman feat was inspired by Fumero herself once again.
"When Melissa really gave birth the first time, she was filming the week before the baby was born. We filmed the end of season three a week earlier, and there was something that was so rude about it, and I felt like I wanted to." I see Amy doing the exact same thing. And also, these are people whose work means that there are times when they just have to make sacrifices like this. As if they couldn't make the birth plan they always wanted to do. And just as a fan of Amy, I always like how tough he is. I love that this felt a bit like the second part of the wedding dress teardown in the fifth season. Also, I thought it was fun. "
What about the baby's name?
"In a true act of love, Amy was on board," Goor says of the name Jake clearly chose. "I was pretty sure that was the right name right away, although Gruber Peralta would have been interesting, too."
What comes next
So what next for the Peralta-Santiago family? That is TBD right now. The show has already been renewed for the eighth season, and the writers met earlier this week for the first time. Goor could only say what interested him most about Jake and Amy as parents.
"One is that Amy and Jake love their jobs. They really both love their jobs and Amy's career is very important, and they both want to be good parents, so that obviously will cause tension and conflict between them and the rest of the world. World "says Goor. "And the other thing that feels interesting is being a parent is also, to some extent, a test you can't study for. You can read all the parenting books you want, but sometimes you can't shut up a child when you're crying. and it can be very frustrating. "
But in the end, it won't change much.
"I think in general we will be telling the same type of stories. Mainly it will be in 99, and we will not ignore that they have a son, but I think most of the children's things will be about how it impacts work and between them, but it sure is a source of stories. "
We have no doubt that those stories will be extremely complicated, just like that ending.
Stay tuned for more from Dan Goor on the future of the show tomorrow!
Brooklyn nine nine is broadcast on NBC.
ME! and NBC are part of the NBC Universal family.
%MINIFYHTMLa838627ccc012e6da75728636ee9045412%