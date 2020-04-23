Amitabh Bachchan publishes a throwback to his age of innocence

It has been part of the industry for five decades. Amitabh Bachchan is a megastar who has given actors of every generation a streak of their money. Starting in the 1970s, Bachchan continues to captivate audiences even today with his films, charisma, and the stature of his work.

As the man spends his days at home during the lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan has been updating his social media with quite nostalgic posts recently. He shares photos from his first photo shoot, photos from his movie sets, and even beautiful family photos with his wife Jaya Bachchan. Taking us down the memory path once more, Big B today released a collage of old photos, captioned: "The Age of Innocence."

In this four-image collage, we see a young Amitabh Bachchan, looking similar to his character in Anand, with gelled hair and a sparkle in his eyes. The other three images, decoded by the actor's appearance, are from the 1990s.

Take a look at his post now.