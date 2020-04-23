America Ferrera, Showrunners talk about short season – Up News Info

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details about the end of the fifth season of Hypermarket.

Due to the pandemic and subsequent Hollywood shutdown, Cloud 9 had to close its doors earlier than expected. Yes, the NBC comedy Hypermarket he had to shorten his fifth season, and threw a key in the plans considering that América Ferrera was going to say goodbye as the character of Amy.

Still, co-producers Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller made it work and gave Amy de Ferrera the first part of a goodbye that will finally enter season six.

In the episode titled "California Part 1", the story centers on Amy, who was asked to go to an interview in Zephyr for a corporate job in California. Dina (Lauren Ash) manages to find out and Amy begs her not to tell Jonah (Ben Feldman). While she goes to Zephyr, Dina is very enthusiastic when it comes to keeping it a secret from Jonah.

Meanwhile, Mateo (Nico Santos) is helping Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom) plan a 21st birthday party while she wants to "go turnt." We also found out that Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) and Jerry (Chris Grace) are looking to adopt and Glenn (Mark McKinney) is trying to convince them to adopt their 18-year-old adoptive son, and she is concerned about being the mother of a child. Teen.

At Zephyr, Amy is waiting to be interviewed and is struck by the fact that the other candidates are also Latina. Yes, it is a clear case of tokenism. She is pressured to play this corporate game and "dance" to get the job, but during the interview, she realizes she can't do it. She tells the interviewers that she realizes they are looking for a "Latina resident" and that if they are looking for someone with a "spicy last name," they keep looking.

She returns to Cloud 9, defeated. Jonah discovers that Amy was ready for the job at Zephyr and is not necessarily upset, but is more curious to know why she would take a corporate job that represents everything against her. She explains that while very corporate, this could be a great opportunity for her to make a change not just for herself but for everyone in Cloud 9. Anyway, it doesn't matter because she feels like she didn't make it. until you receive a phone call. Turns out they admired his passion and want to make him an offer. She Wants To Accept At first, Jonah is against the idea, but eventually realizes that it is in her best interest and agrees to join her in California, giving us a watershed moment for next season.

We talked to Ferrera, Miller, and Green about the reduced season due to the pandemic, how this affects the future of sitcom, and if this is really a goodbye for Amy.

DEADLINE: Before the pandemic hit and closed production, how did you envision the end of Season 5?

MILLER: Well, we had always thought of this season as an exploration of Amy to get more attention from corporations with the help of Maya, the district manager who liked and defended her. We had always been interested in seeing her being noticed by corporations. We had a different kind of path that still involved being noticed by corporations and that led to some conflicts with Jonah and some possible decisions to make, but it would have been otherwise. We discovered that in the middle of the season there was a possibility that the United States would leave, so we started talking about a version that uses the same elements from the beginning of the season. We had a version where she would leave at the end of the season and then another version where she would stay. We were able to completely change where she was going once we found out that she was definitely going.

DEADLINE: What kind of ripple effect did the pandemic and eventual closure in the end have beyond Amy's story?

JONATHAN GREEN: Well, somehow it was crazy. It felt really crazy at the time because we were trying to prepare for the finale and a story in the finale involved some big crowd scenes and was very clear. We were going to have 250 extras at one point and we quickly realized that it was not a responsible movement to bring all of these people together. And then we got to thinking, "Can we do it with a small crowd?" And then it became clear: "No, it really isn't going to be good to have a group of people there at all." Even until Thursday before we were supposed to start filming the finale on Monday, we had the writers' room working on a whole new story that wouldn't involve a crowd. It was a completely different story and that same day, that Thursday, it soon became apparent that we should close production. I feel like that was a day where many things are closing us. I thought, "Okay, we're not going to shoot next week." On the other hand, we had always thought of the last two episodes as two parts and had a kind of cliffhanger at the end of Episode 21 that led to the end. Once we look at it, we try to see it in that light. We found that it works very well as a finale.

DEADLINE: Why do you think now is a good time for this part of Amy's journey to end?

AMERICA FERRERA: Well, to be honest, it didn't have much to do with Amy's story. It had more to do with my life and personal trajectory and all the things that happened to me in my life. I have spent an incredible five years working on the show and have loved every minute of it. I'm very grateful for that.

I think it makes sense to Amy that she was climbing this corporate ladder. She is the last person who expects me to do that and the last person who truly believes that she would succeed in that system, but realistically for someone like her who did not go to college, became a mother at 19, has worked In a place for basically her entire adult life, for these opportunities to come her way, it seemed unrealistic that she didn't take advantage of those opportunities and explore those opportunities.

DEADLINE: In the end, Amy interviews for corporate work, but it is clearly a case of tokenism. Hypermarket He has always handled socially driven issues with a thoughtful but comical hand.

FERRERA: I think the key really has been that Justin (Spitzer) and all the writers he brought to the show and our current showrunners have never tackled major issues like "let's solve this" or "let's take sides." It's about really showing how messy each problem is and why it becomes so complicated to even have some of these conversations on the deepest and most personal level because people come from their own unique life experiences. When we talk about, let's say, the undocumented story of Matthew, Glen and Dina may believe what they believe politically, but when it comes to the human level in someone they know and love, you have to deal with the choices that that individual would make on a personal level. When the show does that, it really transcends and undermines whatever is right and wrong politically.

I think the reason this show has been able to successfully navigate those kinds of problems is because the characters were drawn so strongly from the start. Each character had a very real background from which they came and a very real point of view.

DEADLINE: America, you were ready to go and say goodbye, but then the closing happened. How did you manage to navigate the changes?

FERRERA: It felt like something else in my life that I had to give up control. When we think we know and are making plans, we decide what life will look like and what we are going to do, that is an illusion that we have that control. Sometimes those plans are developed and sometimes not.

I was preparing for a big goodbye to my cast and crew that I have worked with for five years, whom I love so much. I had so much excitement built up and I thought, "Okay, I'm not going to cry for a month. I'm going to wait the last week and say goodbye the last week." When people wanted to talk about it, I said, "No, no, no, no. I am not doing this right now. We'll do it in the last week. "He was holding everything and then they closed us. On the Friday they closed us, we went into work and they said," This is your last day. "That was jarring and not entirely unexpected because we were obviously paying attention to world events and we realized that this could have an impact on what happens.

The silver lining is that I can go back to the beginning of the season and see my Superstore family and be a part of the first episode. I guess this is how it's going to go and summarize the story.

GREEN: There was no time between the decision to close and the decision by the United States that it would have to return for a premiere next season. That was not even an argument. It was kind of done on both sides. She really wanted to do it and we wanted to say goodbye to her.

DEADLINE: Have you already started working on the sixth season?

MILLER: We are starting to talk about it, really.

DEADLINE: Hopefully by the time you can shoot next season, everything will be almost normal. Have you discussed how the sixth season will start? Will it resume from where we left off or can we expect a jump in time?

MILLER: As for the time jump, I think we are not quite sure. We are still trying to figure it out because obviously we have some important things to follow in the story, but we always like that the show feels like it reflects reality. And depending on what's the new reality for stores like this, once things get back to normal, we may have to tackle those things. I think the decision to make a jump in time or not could be partially influenced by that. But definitely, the main thing with which we are going to return to the premiere is about Amy saying goodbye to us.

DEADLINE: That is a good point. Since stores like Cloud 9 are essential in real life, I think they can play a big role in what we'll see next season, but with Hypermarket & # 39;The ability to balance consideration with big problems and humor, of course.

MILLER: That's part of what we'll have to wait a bit to see which stores the states are in when we're closer to issuing again. Things can be quite different. But also on the show, we had already talked or started to see that automation was coming into play and that it was a threat to our workers and we can only imagine that there will be more pressure to find ways to do it.

We just have to be aware of the reality of the situation and obviously, yes, we will try to find the humor without being insensitive to the seriousness of these problems.

GREEN: Now that employees in stores like ours are essential workers, I mean, I think there is no way our characters haven't been affected by all of this.

DEADLINE: United States, as your last goodbye is expected to be at the top of the sixth season, right? For real Do you think this is the last time we will see Amy? Or can we expect it to appear in Cloud 9 to make some purchases in the future after its departure?

FERRERA: If I had to guess, I would think we would see Amy in the future of the series. She is not dying. (laughs) We are not killing her. She is still close and there is reason for her to be in the world, so I don't think it's the last thing you'll see from Amy, if she had to guess.