Amazon reportedly accessed third-party vendor data to develop private label products

Amazon employees have accessed sales data from independent Marketplace sellers to help the company develop competitive private-label products, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Previous Amazon employees and a current one told the WSJ that the rules preventing practice were not applied uniformly. Additionally, former Amazon employees said using sellers' sales data was "common practice that was openly discussed at the meetings they attended," according to the report.

A former employee told the WSJ they knew they were violating the policies:

"We knew we shouldn't," said a former employee who accessed the data and described a usage pattern for launching and benefiting Amazon products. "But at the same time, we are making Amazon-branded products and we want them to be sold."

In a statement to The Verge Amazon contested claims that the company has used data from private sellers to help develop its own products..

"Like other retailers, we analyze sales and store data to provide our customers with the best possible experience," said Amazon. "However, we strictly prohibit our employees from using vendor-specific non-public data to determine which private label products to launch. While we do not believe these claims to be accurate, we take these allegations very seriously and have launched an internal investigation." .

Amazon had previously testified to Congress that it does not access sellers' sales data to make its brands private. "Our incentive is to help the seller succeed because we trust them," Nate Sutton, Amazon's associate general counsel, said in a hearing on July 16. "They have many options. Therefore, we apply the same criteria to both and do not use their individual data when making decisions to launch private labels. "

Amazon has been under scrutiny for its anti-competitive practices for some time, although the Federal Trade Commission has yet to open a formal investigation into the company about it. The FTC has made preliminary inquiries about Amazon's agreement with Apple to allow Apple to sell its products on the e-commerce site. FTC investigators have also interviewed Marketplace sellers about the amount of their sales coming from Amazon, Bloomberg reported last September. In February, a union coalition asked the FTC to investigate Amazon for anti-competitive practices, including the use of Marketplace data.