Amazon lifts the veil on TV streaming trends during COVID-19 – Deadline

Amazon has released select numbers and trends in streaming behavior during COVID-19 on its Fire TV platform.

Fitness applications in global and US application stores. USA The company is experiencing an average 40% increase in Fire TV usage, with Peloton 100% more active customers and an average length of viewing time. Family programming has also increased by 40%, reflecting on-site shelter requests and school closings, and Amazon's Prime Video is seeing a more than 100% increase in title streams for families. The main searches, to the surprise of no one, include Frozen II, which Disney + released early on Disney +, as well as Trolls, Paw patrol and Harry Potter.

Free apps like IMDb TV, Tubi and Crackle from Amazon have seen a 20% increase in activity, as have live offerings like Twitch, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Related story & # 39; The Masked Singer & # 39; will air on Tubi, Fox's free streaming service

The data is for March activity at Fire compared to February, Amazon said.

In January, Amazon said that Fire TV had more than 40 million active users. When the tech giant reports its quarterly earnings next week, it could offer up-to-date figures, but even 40 million is one of the most popular ways for viewers to access free and subscription apps, alongside Roku and Apple TV.

Alexa voice technology is used to display content in Fire. Amazon said the top film title requested by voice search has been Frozen II, followed by Contagion, Ahead and Harry Potter. Tiger king Netflix is ​​the most sought-after television show, with other popular titles including Ozark (Netflix), stranger (Starz), Little fires everywhere (Hulu) and Schitt Creek (IMDb TV).

Across the world, Amazon said, the audience is taking a different contour by country. Reality TV is popular in the UK. In Japan, karaoke apps are gaining popularity and more and more customers are playing "crane games", a mainstay of the amusement park, through their televisions.