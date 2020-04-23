Allison Janney forgot she was in "10 Things I Hate About You,quot; and I'm amazed

Step aside, Gwyneth Paltrow.
One of my FAVORITE movies of all time is a small independent movie that you may have heard of. 10 things I hate about you.
And, let me tell you, this 90's movie had a STACKED cast: the late Heath Ledger, preThe prince and I Julia Stiles, baby Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and my personal favorite, the pre-Academy Award winner Allison Janney.
Now, I'll be the first to say that Ms. Perky didn't play the BIGGEST role, but her impact was powerful and her time on screen was iconic.
So when I saw this IG post by someone who also appreciates AJ's role in 10 things, I was on the moon:
AND THEN, to my utter surprise, Allison Janney left this comment in the post:
"What am I that I forgot I was?" AHHHH! Just one of the most iconic 90s teen movies of all time!
I guess when you've had as many notable roles as Ms. Janney, some might be overlooked!
Anyway, even though this news saddens me, Allison Janney is still my queen.
