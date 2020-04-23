Alia Bhatt visits Father Mahesh Bhatt in the middle of the running of the bulls

While most of us live under one roof with our families in these critical times, there are few who stay apart from their loved ones. Alia Bhatt, who had bought her new home a couple of years ago, has been living there with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. His new platform is just a few blocks from the house of his father, Mahesh Bhatt. The actress recently went to visit him.

The filmmaker spoke to a prominent newspaper saying that Alia visited him at his residence while he remains near his home. Mahesh Bhatt was proud that the actress did not take the security precautions outlined by the government lightly. The actor was wearing a mask and gloves as she went out. He made sure that not only his father, but even the other residents of his society, did not feel insecure with his presence amid social estrangement. This is what Mahesh Bhatt said: "I am moved to see her fulfill the social role of a responsible girl and see your children teach you what you taught them in their childhood." A few days ago there were reports that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were staying together in their new home. But mother Soni Razdan dismissed the reports and said that Alia is living with her sister Shaheen.

Mahesh Bhatt puts on the director's hat after a break with Sadak 2. The filmmaker directs his daughter Alia for the first time. She will be seen in front of Aditya Roy Kapur. In addition to Sadak 2, Alia has Takht, a cameo in the RRR of SS Rajamouli and Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. We can't wait to see it on the screen again.