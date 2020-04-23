Alia Bhatt Gangubai Kathiawadi's game will be demolished

The shooting of Alia Bhatt starrer, Gangubai Kathiawadi, stopped due to ongoing blockage. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is the first collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker.





The Gangubai Kathiawadi set was created at Film City in Mumbai. But it remains unused. With an undefined lock in place, it looks like the set won't be used soon.

How by reports, the set was built by Bhansali's own production house and is likely to be demolished soon. In an interview with a newspaper, a source revealed: “In March, Bhansali had settled the payment for the maintenance of the ensemble. Even when the shutdown was announced, the team assumed it would delay the schedule by only a month or so. However, with the bleak situation in Mumbai, the outbreaks are unlikely to resume soon. ”

The source added: “After a round of numerical calculation, it was found that recreating the set would likely be a cheaper alternative than keeping it on its feet in these uncertain circumstances, as the latter implies the daily rent to be paid to Film City. So the team has decided that the set be razed. "



Gangubai Kathiawadi was slated to hit the screens in September this year. It is based on the book by Hussain Zaidi Mafia Queens Of Mumbai.