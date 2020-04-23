Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa goes to the Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa's health problems did not quench the Miami Dolphins.

The Alabama quarterback, whose resume is as strong as any player in this draft were it not for several injuries in his college career, was fifth overall with a team that was accused of entering the final season of "Tanking for Tua " Tagovailoa comes out of major hip surgery, making his landing site one of the biggest uncertainties of the first round. A completely healthy Tagovailoa could have been the best overall choice.

Blessed with a fast pitch, excellent mid-range accuracy and nimble feet, Tagovailoa threw 76 touchdown passes in 24 starts over the past two seasons. He helped Crimson Tide win the 2017 national title.