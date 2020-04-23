Akshay Kumar to present a reprinted version of Teri Mitti

Akshay Kumar is doing his part during the coronavirus outbreak. Whether he's contributing to aid funds, spreading awareness of the virus, or following the rules during the blockade, the actor is setting a great example for millions of his fans. Akshay is aware that healthcare professionals and other frontline workers are doing their best to help victims of the coronavirus. To support his zeal, the actor came up with a novel idea.

Akshay will recreate her hit song Teri mitti by Kesari as an ode to doctors and nurses for their selfless service. Congratulations to you Akshay!