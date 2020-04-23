Agents of J. August Richards from S.H.I.E.L.D. they come out as gay

J. August Richards He has experienced "one of the best days,quot; of his life: the day he came out as gay.
This week, the 46-year-old man. Protection agents. Alum was discussing his role in Dads Advice with co-star Sarah Wayne Callies on an Instagram Live when he revealed that he had something in common with his character.
In the NBC series, the actor plays Dr. Oliver Post, a married gay black man and father, a character not seen often on television.
While discussing the pressure and responsibility of the role, Richards told Callies: "If I think about why I got involved in this industry, it was really to combat oppression … I knew how people of color I saw on television affected me. , or that I did not see on television … and being a gay man married to a family … on television, I do not take anything I do lightly, and you know, you have a chance to put a picture in millions of homes … I wanted that image to be honest and I wanted it to be correct. "
"Honestly, it required me to show myself completely in a way that I don't always do when I'm working," he explained. "I knew I couldn't honestly portray this gay man without telling everyone that I was also a gay man … I've never done that with the people I've worked with."
Richards continued: "That responsibility led me to do it because I knew how important it is to other people like me, that they would have to see that role model, so I took that responsibility very seriously."
He highlighted the moment by posting the footage on his Instagram profile on Monday, writing: "Why did I let the cast and crew of @nbccouncilofdads know that I'm gay …"? The post received encouraging, celebratory, and supportive comments for the star.
"Everyone said it would be, but nothing could have prepared me. Yesterday was one of the best days of my life," he wrote on his page Tuesday in a caption for a photo of himself wearing a rainbow shirt. "Thank you,quot; feels like cheap words to describe the depth of gratitude I feel for your support and the overwhelming avalanche of LOVE that I felt directed at me yesterday. "
The actor continued, "Who knew that something I once thought was scary had something so beautiful … For every comment, like, emoji, forwarding, phone call, text message, everything. I felt EVERYTHING … Thank you. !!! #PRIDE # LGBTQ # BlackLGBTQ # ComingOut # SelfLove #SelfAcceptance ".
