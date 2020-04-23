Agents of J. August Richards from S.H.I.E.L.D. they come out as gay

J. August Richards He has experienced "one of the best days,quot; of his life: the day he came out as gay.

This week, the 46-year-old man. Protection agents. Alum was discussing his role in Dads Advice with co-star Sarah Wayne Callies on an Instagram Live when he revealed that he had something in common with his character.

In the NBC series, the actor plays Dr. Oliver Post, a married gay black man and father, a character not seen often on television.

While discussing the pressure and responsibility of the role, Richards told Callies: "If I think about why I got involved in this industry, it was really to combat oppression … I knew how people of color I saw on television affected me. , or that I did not see on television … and being a gay man married to a family … on television, I do not take anything I do lightly, and you know, you have a chance to put a picture in millions of homes … I wanted that image to be honest and I wanted it to be correct. "

"Honestly, it required me to show myself completely in a way that I don't always do when I'm working," he explained. "I knew I couldn't honestly portray this gay man without telling everyone that I was also a gay man … I've never done that with the people I've worked with."