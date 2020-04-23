Adjust to raise $ 750 million in Sae debt, can use cash for acquisitions – Deadline

Snapchat's parent company Snap Inc. said it plans to offer $ 750 million in senior notes to raise new cash and that it can use some of it for acquisitions.

"Snap intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, capital expenditures (and) may also use a portion of net proceeds to acquire business, products, complementary services or technologies. " The company also said it could use the case to buy back Snap's common stock, "although it has no commitments for material acquisitions or share buybacks at this time."

Snap released stellar quarterly earnings results earlier this week, with a jump in users, an increase in revenue, and a narrower-than-expected net loss. The shares rose about 40% yesterday.

Other media and entertainment companies have quickly raised money to protect themselves from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Snap, like others, withdrew its financial guidance for the second quarter due to COVID-19 and said its advertising revenue began to decline in March when orders to stay home took effect.