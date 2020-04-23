A fake Joe Biden ad is being amplified on Twitter by Trump campaign employees

In recent days, a fake Joe Biden campaign ad has gone viral on Twitter, fueled in part by current and former employees of the Trump campaign.

The image shows Biden with a beam of light emanating from his chest with “His brain? No. His heart. superimposed on the top with the official campaign logo, too. This tweet It appears to be the original and has amassed over 10,000 retweets and 62,000 likes as of the post.

The fake ad was also posted on other social media platforms like Reddit and Tumblr, but caught fire on Twitter this week after an account called @khakijorts posted the image, captioned: "This is a real ad that 100% cannot invent,quot;.

Biden's campaign confirmed The edge that the ad was false

Tim Murtaugh, communications director for President Trump's re-election campaign, also tweeted the fake announcement. "Is this false?" Murtaugh wrote. "I can't trust Twitter, but this seems to be Biden's campaign that relies on the fact that old Joe has lost his fastball." Karen Giorno, a former chief strategist for the Florida branch of the 2016 Trump campaign, also shared the bogus announcement, writing "No kidding. This is a real @JoeBiden-approved announcement for president."

Over the past year, Twitter has implemented a "manipulated media,quot; label to limit the spread of misleading political media, but it has primarily targeted "fake,quot; audio and video, and it is unclear whether Biden's image would count. In March, Twitter applied a "manipulated media,quot; tag to a tweet with a manipulated video of Biden that was shared by Dan Scavino, White House director of social media.

The announcement has been extended in a completely organic way, and neither party could have pushed it, since Twitter banned political advertising in October.

Throughout the 2016 campaign, Trump's confidants, such as former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, pushed the conspiracy theory that Hillary Clinton suffered from a secret illness due to a brief absence from the campaign. . Clinton suffered from only mild pneumonia, but many believed that her response to the rumors eroded her credibility. Right-wing groups continued the tactic in 2020, posting similar health conspiracies regarding Biden during the campaign season.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but at the time of publication, the platform has not tagged the image false or removed any of the tweets that shared it.