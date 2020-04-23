6ix9ine's mom, Sara Molina's mom, supposedly begging me to go back to him

Instagram

While the rapper & # 39; Gummo & # 39; Concerned that his ex-girlfriend is using his daughter Saraiyah as a ploy to reunite, sources say his reluctance to meet his son since his release from jail is due solely to the coronavirus.

Up News Info –

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ineThe former Sara Molina has been upsetting the rapper for his role as a father or for the lack of it in the life of his son, but deep down she could have a different feeling about him. The hip-hop star is said to claim that her baby mom begs her to come back with him.

Sources tell TMZ that hit creator "FEFE" fears Sara will use her daughter Saraiyah as a ploy to reunite. This could explain why he is eager to get a custody deal in court, according to forecasters.

Sara, meanwhile, accuses 6ix9ine of being an absent parent. Since she was released from prison in early April, she has shown no interest in reconnecting with her son, according to Sara. She says she didn't expect him to change out of nowhere, but she is still disappointed that he hasn't tried to communicate with his daughter.

Sara reveals that 6ix9ine's mother is actively keeping in touch with her granddaughter and is grateful for that. Sara says Saraiyah's grandmother has come to see the girl in person several times in the past month. However, she claims that 6ix9ine's mother cut the communication and came off the radar just before the rapper was released.

Sources explain to the site that 6ix9ine's reluctance to meet her daughter is simply due to the coronavirus pandemic. He reportedly wants to make sure things are under control and put his son's safety first before meeting her.

Sara also recently shaded 6ix9ine amid reports that she has been spending her money on luxury items in lieu of her daughter. In response to an Instagram user who brought up the rumored shopping spree of the star, Sara simply wrote, "God take care of him."

6ix9ine has reportedly thrown tons of cash to buy a fleet of new vehicles, including a Lamborghini Aventador, McLaren, Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, and a Range Rover, as well as four expensive watches and a $ chain. 30,000 in the shape of a shark. The New York City native reportedly made the purchase over the phone with the help of his trusted associates due to house arrest.