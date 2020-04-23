68-year-old Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 4 attempts at IVF

TSR We Global: A Nigerian woman is making headlines after giving birth to twins, a boy and a girl at 68.

Margaret Adenuga went through three previous IVF procedures before finally having twins, according to CNN.

Her husband Noah Adenuga, 77, told CNN that the couple, who married in 1974, had always wanted a child of their own. Adenuga said they never gave up even after the failed attempts.

"I am a dreamer, and I was convinced that this particular dream of ours will come true," said Noah, a retired stock auditor.

The babies were delivered via caesarean section at 37 weeks last week at the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital (LUTH), but the hospital said it was only recently that the newscast went public to give the mother time for the first time. to recover.

Dr. Adeyemi Okunowo, who gave birth to the babies, told CNN that a specialized team had met at the hospital to monitor Margaret's pregnancy due to her age.

"As an old woman and a new mother, it was a high-risk pregnancy and also because she was going to have twins but we were able to control her pregnancy to term," Okunowo told CNN.

Surprisingly, although Margaret gave birth at a much older age, she was not the oldest to do so.

Last year, a 73-year-old Indian woman gave birth to twins after conceiving through IVF and is reportedly the oldest person to give birth at that age.

Okunowo said that although older women can conceive through IVF, doctors should expose the medical risks associated with having a baby at that age.

"There are age-related medical complications that come with being pregnant at that age, like the premature birth of the baby. You're lucky, but many can succumb to other complications during or after having a baby, "she told CNN.

