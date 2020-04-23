66 new deaths; State had the oldest known American fatality – Deadline

UPDATED, April 23: Los Angeles County saw 68 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, local health officials said. That's 2 more deaths than the 66 reported Tuesday, but represents a smaller increase than the previous day. The new count moves the region's total deaths to 797.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the County Public Health Department, said there were 1,081 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 17,508. Dr. Ferrer emphasized that these numbers were an insufficient count, as the county is still awaiting test results from various laboratories.

PREVIOUS: Los Angeles County saw 66 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, local health officials said today. That's 20 more deaths than the 46 reported on Tuesday and brings the total death toll in the region to 729.

Related story Coronavirus: list of canceled or postponed events in Hollywood, media and sports

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the County Public Health Department, said there were 1,318 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 16,435.

Also Wednesday, officials in Santa Clara in northern California confirmed that 3 early deaths are now attributable to COVID-19, one on February 6. That is the earliest known death in the United States related to COVID-19. A death on February 26 in Seattle had previously been the first known death.

There are more than a dozen more suspected deaths investigated by Santa Clara officials, none of them before February 6.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health added 1,491 new cases of coronavirus.

The jump is the result of a large accumulation of results from a test lab.

Of the 1,491 new cases, 1,198 are from overdue laboratory work. That means that the results of the daily reporting process were 293 new cases from Sunday to Monday. Therefore, Los Angeles County has a total of 13,816 coronavirus cases, including the numbers from Pasadena and Long Beach, which have their own city health departments.

Los Angeles County confirmed 17 new deaths Monday, 13 of which were over the age of 65. Eleven of those people over the age of 65 had underlying health conditions. That brings the total deaths to 617. Eighty-nine percent of the people who died had underlying health conditions.

Early results from a new study by the USC and the Los Angeles Department of Public Health suggest that infections are much more widespread than previously thought. The study was the product of the COVID-19 antibody test, which included people who were not suspected of having the virus.

"We have not known the true extent of COVID-19 infections in our community because we have only examined people with symptoms and the availability of evidence has been limited," said principal investigator Neeraj Sood, professor of public policy at USC at the USC Price School for Public Policy and a principal member of the USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy and Economics.

The researchers estimate that approximately 4.1% of the county's adult population has the antibody to the virus. Adjusting this estimate for the statistical margin of error implies that about 2.8% to 5.6% of the county's adult population has the virus antibody.

That translates to approximately 221,000 to 442,000 adults in Los Angeles County who have had the infection and therefore have developed antibodies. The study estimate is 28 to 55 times higher than the 7,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the county by the time the study was conducted in early April.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 24 new deaths and 334 new cases of coronavirus. This adds to Saturday's numbers and brings the count to 978 new cases in the past 48 hours. In total, there have been 12,341 positive cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County and 600 deaths.

On the deadliest day to date since the COVID-19 outbreak began, Los Angeles County officials reported 81 new deaths and 642 additional cases Saturday. That brings the total to 576 deaths and 12,021 cases.

"Today is a very sad milestone for our county, we are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 deaths on any day since the start of the pandemic, and our deepest condolences are with each person who mourns the loss of loved ones. "Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the county's Department of Public Health, said in a statement.

Ferrer added that she is particularly concerned about the impact the pandemic is having on nursing homes.

"In this past week we have doubled the number of deaths that occurred among Los Angeles County residents," he said. "We are especially concerned about the overwhelming number of residents residing in our nursing homes who passed away."

Ferrer noted that he has requested additional support from the state and federal governments to ensure that nursing homes are as safe as possible for residents and employees.

"This includes requesting supplemental personnel and PPE, increased ability to screen residents and employees, and improvements in infection control capacity in nursing homes," he explained.

Of the total 576 deaths, 89% had underlying health conditions, Ferrer said. Information on race and ethnicity was available for 498 victims or about 93%. Of the deceased, 36% were Latinx residents, 29% were white, 17% were Asian, 16% were African-American, and 3% identified as other races.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.