500 helicopters produced – Defense Blog

Boeing, the largest aircraft manufacturer in the United States, has announced that it has marked a new milestone in the Apache program: it delivered the 500th Apache attack helicopter AH-64E.

Production, flight testing and deliveries of the Apache AH-64E helicopter continue at Boeing's site in Mesa, Arizona, according to a company press release.

With 500 AH-64E Apaches in service with the United States Army and defense forces worldwide, the "Eco,quot; model provides enhanced performance; joint digital interoperability; situational awareness and survivability with reduced operating and support costs.

First delivered in 2011, the AH-64E has been used in combat operations and peacekeeping efforts. The planned modernization of this multi-functional combat helicopter ensures that it is ready to meet operational requirements worldwide.

The AH-64 Apache was designed to be an extremely tough survivor in combat. The Apache prototype made its first flight in 1975 as the YAH-64, and in 1976 Hughes received a full-scale development contract. In 1982, the Army approved the program, now known as AH-64A Apache, for production. Deliveries began from the McDonnell Douglas plant in Mesa, Arizona, in 1984, the year Hughes Helicopters became part of McDonnell Douglas.

The U.S. Army Apache Fleet USA It has accumulated more than 4.5 million flight hours. With more than 2,400 Apaches delivered to customers around the world, Boeing has committed to continual modernization of the program to ensure that AH-64 capabilities outstrip adversaries to maintain dominance on the battlefield today and for decades to come. .