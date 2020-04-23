49ers select DT Javon Kinlaw with fourteenth pick – Up News Info San Francisco

(KPIX) The 49ers selected defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw with the fourteenth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Kinlaw had 18 tackles per loss and 10 sacks in three seasons at the University of South Carolina.

Most of the simulated drafts had San Francisco targeting a wide receiver with their first pick, instead they used the Indianapolis acquired pick on the DeForest Buckner exchange to select their possible replacement. An All-American last season, Kinlaw will join one of the best defensive lines in the NFL.

Congratulations @JavonKinlaw welcome to the empire !! Let's go to work! – Ronald Blair III (@superblair) April 24, 2020

Welcome to the block @JavonKinlaw !

🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/hbf5CNVDsa – Kwon Alexander (@kwon) April 24, 2020

San Francisco was originally assigned to elect 13th, but struck a deal with the Buccaneers to move back one place and received the fourth-round pick from Tampa Bay. The 49ers also sent the Buccaneers a seventh-round pick to complete the trade.