4.4 million total Americans filed for unemployment last week – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – New developments in Michigan's battle with unemployment.

Another 113,000 Michigan residents applied for unemployment last week.

This brings the state total to almost 1.2 million.

A total of 4.4 million Americans applied for unemployment last week, bringing the national total to around 26 million.

This means that almost one in six workers is out of work.

