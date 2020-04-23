& # 39; White Lines & # 39; Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer and Netflix release date

After the great success of Money heist, Netflix subscribers have an exciting new series from creator Alex Pinato waiting for May: the mystery thriller, White lines. We have everything you need to know White lines including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

White lines is an upcoming Netflix original mystery thriller created by Álex Pina, the creator of the beloved Original series. Money heist. The thriller series is Pina's second Original, and there's much more to look forward to after the critically acclaimed writer signed an exclusive production deal with Netflix.

When is the Netflix release date for White lines?

By Álex Pina White lines will be available to stream globally on Netflix at May 15, 2020.

What is the plot of White lines?

The synopsis of White lines has been provided by Netflix:

The body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered twenty years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza. When her sister returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened, her research takes her through an exciting world of dance clubs, lies, and cover-ups, forcing her to confront the darker sides of her own character in a place where people Live life on the edge.

Who are the cast members of White lines?

Below is the complete table of actors confirmed to star White lines:

Paper Cast member Where have I seen / heard them before? TBA Laura Haddock Guardians of the galaxy | Transformers: The Last Knight | The Inbetweeners movie Kika Marta Milans Shazam | High maintenance | Not tomorrow TBA Juan Diego Botto 1492: Conquest of a paradise | La Celestina | There is a reason! TBA Nuno Lopes Wellington Lines | Saint George | Good evening Irene TBA Daniel Mays Rogue One | Sir nobody | The work of the bank TBA Laurence Fox The hole | Becoming Jane | Elizabeth: the golden age TBA Angela Griffin Coronation Street | Waterloo Road | Cut it Young Christopher Guillermo Lasheras If I had not met you | Nothing to Lose | Big Band Clan Andreu Calafat Pedro Casablanc B | Isabel | Plastic sea Conchita Belén López 15 years and a day | Holmes and Watson: Madrid Days | Take me somewhere else Juan Miguel Javi Coll Broken Hugs | Sarasate, the king of the violin | Criminal: Spain Jenny walker Tallulah evans Son of Rambow | Penelope | West island Tanit Ward Jade Alleyne The Lodge | Years and years | 4 o'clock club

All the names of the main roles have not yet been revealed. Once we get more information, we will update the table above.

Despite the series created by Álex Pina, none of the Money Heist cast members have been cast. White lines.

When and where the filming took place White lines?

Filming took place in the summer of 2019 from June and lasted until October 2019.

Production took place in the Balearic Islands, more commonly known by the names of individual islands such as Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera.

How many episodes will the first season air?

The first season of White lines will have ten episodes

Will be White lines be available to stream in 4K?

Certainly. White lines like most of the latest originals on Netflix they will be available to stream in 4K.

You will need a premium subscription to Netflix to watch White lines in 4K, along with a 4K device and an Internet connection that can maintain a speed of 25 Mbps.

Are you waiting for the launch of White lines? Let us know in the comments below!