& # 39; Shameless Greed & # 39; Taylor Swift Slams Ex Label ahead of album release

Taylor Swift He says he did not consent to a new collection of his music being released by his old record label, Big Machine Records.

The pop star issued a long statement on Thursday, calling the move a "tasteless,quot; money grab. Swift also confirmed previous reports that Scooter braun acquired the label (and with it the rights to Taylor's entire discography) for $ 330 million.

"I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my old record label is releasing an 'album' of my live performances tonight," he wrote via Instagram Stories. "This recording is from a presentation of a 2008 radio show I did when I was 18. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2018 release, but it's actually going to be released tonight at midnight."

She continued, "I am always honest with you about these things, so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not endorsed by me. It appears that Scooter Braun and its financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and Soros The family and The Carlyle Group They have seen the latest balances and realized that paying $ 330 MILLION for my music was not exactly the right choice and they need money. "