& # 39; Shameless Greed & # 39; Taylor Swift Slams Ex Label ahead of album release

Taylor Swift He says he did not consent to a new collection of his music being released by his old record label, Big Machine Records.
The pop star issued a long statement on Thursday, calling the move a "tasteless,quot; money grab. Swift also confirmed previous reports that Scooter braun acquired the label (and with it the rights to Taylor's entire discography) for $ 330 million.
"I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my old record label is releasing an 'album' of my live performances tonight," he wrote via Instagram Stories. "This recording is from a presentation of a 2008 radio show I did when I was 18. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2018 release, but it's actually going to be released tonight at midnight."
She continued, "I am always honest with you about these things, so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not endorsed by me. It appears that Scooter Braun and its financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and Soros The family and The Carlyle Group They have seen the latest balances and realized that paying $ 330 MILLION for my music was not exactly the right choice and they need money. "
"In my opinion," Swift concluded, "it's just another case of shameless greed at the time of the coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent."
Taylor Swift instagram
For several months, Taylor has disagreed with Braun and Scott Borchetta after high-powered music executives obtained the rights to their first six album masters.
"I spent 10 years of my life trying to rigorously buy from my teachers and then they denied me that opportunity, and I just don't want that to happen to another artist if I can help it," said the Grammy winner. Billboard about his decision to vocalize the drama behind the scenes. "I want to at least raise my hand and say, 'This is something an artist should be able to get back in the course of their deal, not as a renegotiation ploy, and something artists should have the first right of rejection. buy. & # 39; "
Swift also promised to re-record and free his teachers.
ME! The news has reached Big Machine Records for comment.
%MINIFYHTML950a50c3f3111d311fb1ebf168dfe7d612%