& # 39; Matilda: The Musical & # 39;: everything we know so far

The exciting film adaptation of the beloved West End production is coming to Netflix in the near future Matilda: the musical. Currently, the details are few and far between, but we will keep track of everything we know so far about Matilda: the musical.

Matilda: the musical is an upcoming Netflix original musical directed by Matthew Warchus and based on the musical of the same name by writer Dennis Kelly.

When is Matilda: the musical coming to Netflix?

It's too early for Netflix to announce a release date, but with production slated for later this year, all we know is Matilda: the musical will come to Netflix in 2021.

What is the plot of Matilda: The Musical?

Matilda, a young, talented and incredibly intelligent five-and-a-half-year-old struggles with the stupidity of her family. At school Matilda befriends the charming Miss Honey and can finally show off her intellectual prowess. Unfortunately, the school is run by the tyrannical Miss Trunchbull, who prides herself on harshly punishing students. When Matilda develops telekinetic powers, she enlists the help of Miss Honey as they work together to stop Miss Trunchbull.

Who are the cast members of Matilda: The Musical?

The biggest casting announcement is Harry Potter A fan favorite, Ralph Fiennes has been cast as the evil principal of Crunchem Hall Elementary School, Miss Trunchbull.

In every production of Matilda: the musicalMiss Trunchbull has been played by male cast members. Film production clearly continues that tradition with the excellent Ralph Fiennes.

As of this writing, there is no official confirmation, but Emma Stone has been contacted to portray the role of Miss Honey.

None of the other cast members have yet been cast at this time, but a call for the main character (Matilda) and supporting roles was available earlier this year. Applications were due in late January, which means our Matildas are very likely to be issued very soon.

When is the production of Matilda: the musical scheduled to start?

Thanks to information from the casting call, we know that filming for the musical was scheduled to start in August and end in December.

Trials were expected to start in June, but it is currently unclear whether the current coronavirus pandemic will have any impact on production of Matilda: the musical.

If the schedule continues normally, shoot for Matilda: the musical It will be finished by the end of the year.

What study are you producing? Matilda: the musical?

Performing the production of Matilda: the musical is Working Title Films. The studio is famous for its production of musical partners like Billy Elliot, the Miserables, and most recently the infamous film adaptation of Cats.

The music of Matilda: the musical

If you are curious to learn more about the music of Matilda: the musical You can see the entire album of the recording of the cast of Orginal London on Spotify:

If you don't want to be pampered before the musical arrives on Netflix, let's avoid listening to the album.

Alternately, here is a snippet of what to expect from Matilda: the musical with Naughty's live performance at the 2013 Olivier Awards.

What is the runtime of Matilda: The Musical?

The runtime of all the songs in Matilda: the musical Equivalent to 68 minutes, which means that it would not be an exaggeration to see that the adaptation of the film lasts between 80 and 90 minutes.

Are you excited for the Netflix launch of Matilda: the musical?