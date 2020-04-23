& # 39; Death of Stalin & # 39; Helmer criticizes the projection of his film in the reopening theater in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis

IFC Films

Armando Iannucci makes it clear that he disapproves the screening of his film as theaters in the states are expected to reopen their businesses in May.

British filmmaker Armando Iannucci has criticized an initiative that will lead to his film "Stalin's death."hitting American theaters that will reopen next month, May 2020.

Theaters in the US USA They have closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and, to help independent movie houses bounce back, IFC Films is offering 200 of its titles for free starting May 29 as part of its Indie Theater Revival Project .

However, Armando has gotten involved in the scheme, tweeting that it is too early for major events like film screenings to take place, and stating that he doesn't want his movie to be shown.

"I would like to make it clear that I do not approve of any of my films being screened in theaters in the US. Before it is clear that the virus has been overcome," he wrote. "Therefore, I do not approve of 'Stalin's death' being shown in theaters in the US. As soon as May 29. That is simply too soon."

IFC representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Other films to be screened include "Childhood","45 years","Hungry","Tourists","The Babadook"and"The human centipede"

Iannucci's last film, "David Copperfield's personal story"It was postponed its opening in May 2020 in the US due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which already debuted in the UK.