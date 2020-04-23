& # 39; Castlevania & # 39; Season 4: Netflix release date and what to expect

Castlevania He made a spectacular comeback for Season 3. After binge-eating as soon as it became available, we're already looking toward Season 4 of Castlevania. Below we discuss everything about Castlevania season 4, which includes what to expect, cast, renewal status, and possible release date.

Castlevania is an original Netflix horror anime series adapted from the popular video game franchise of the same name. Encouraged by Powerhouse Animation, Castlevania is one of the most stylish anime titles available on Netflix.

While many anime fans prefer dubbing, the series has arguably one of the best English dub cast available. The series has quickly become one of the most requested originals on Netflix, and while there are big gaps between seasons, it's worth the wait.

Castlevania Netflix season 4 renewal status

Netflix Official Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 04/07/2020)

We were totally waiting for the renovation, and we can happily confirm that Castlevania He will return to Netflix for a fourth season!

In a blog post by Warren Ellis' company, he spoke about the audience for Castlevania S3 saying, "The popularity of season 3 was an order of magnitude over that of season 2, and season 2 was popular enough to get us season 3."

He also added that: "The shows tend to show a little wear and tear in the third season, and it was, to quote," unusual "to see the audience really increase by a multiple factor."

What to expect from the fourth season of Castlevania?

There was plenty for fans to digest at the end of the third season. This is what we can expect to see in the fourth season.

Alucard's growing madness?

It had only been a month since his father Dracula's defeat, but loneliness begins to take over Alucard. It is not long before I have visitors: Taka and Sumi, former slaves of the vampire lord Chō. After spending several days with the couple, teaching them how to fight vampires and showing them the secrets of Belmont's dominance, Alucard approaches Taka and Sumi.

After an extremely intimate encounter, the couple betrayed Alucard, assuming that the Dhampir was hiding secrets by not teaching them magic. Before Taka and Sumi can deliver a death blow, Alucard uses his magic sword to cut their throats. To discourage others from trying to enter the castle, Alucard impales the corpses of Taka and Sumi on spikes, just as his father did in the past.

Alucard is incredibly suspicious of strangers and isolates himself. While the Dhampir does not have the same weaknesses as full vampires, it does have one weakness: its humanity. He has already shown that he hates being alone, but Taka and Sumi's betrayal breaks his heart. Perhaps this event makes Alucard embrace more of his vampiric nature, which is bad news for the people of Wallachia.

The conquest of the Council of Sisters

We all saw it coming, but unfortunately Héctor did not. After his capture by Carmilla, Héctor is taken to his fortress in Styria, where the Council of Sisters resides.

Although his treatment is poor at first, one of the sisters, Lenore, cares for him, albeit by nefarious means. Lenore is tasked with convincing the master of the forge to build an army for the Sisters, so they can implement Carmilla's plan to expand their territory 800 miles east to Braila. Obtaining the territory would keep the Sisters well supplied with food humans and potential soldiers.

By successfully seducing Hector, Lenore tricks him into becoming her "pet", believing that he could not handle freedom, and this was what he always wanted. Hector has no choice but to obey, after being tricked into wearing a slave ring. The forge master also has to obey Lenore's sisters as they also have the rings to control Hector.

With Hector now under the control of the Council of Sisters, he must begin to forge a new army of night creatures. Once the army is ready, the sisters will begin their aggressive expansion east to Braila. They are more than likely to conflict with Isaac and his army, not to mention Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades.

Isaac's conquest

One of Dracula's last acts before his death was saving his second forge master, Isaac. Despite the death of his master, Isaac still sees it as his responsibility to carry out Dracula's wishes and achieve the end of humanity, and ultimately kill Hector for his treason.

The small strength of Isaac's night creatures eventually builds up in a large legion after coming into contact with several different human settlements. On multiple occasions, it gives humans a chance to live, if they show them the kindness and respect to let their forces pass by incessantly. But, the settlements feel their anger if they are challenged.

At the end of the season, Isaac discovers a mirror that can lead him and his army directly to Styria. Determined to kill Hector, his huge army will face the Council of Sisters.

Trevor and Sypha to fight Alucard?

In the city of Lindenfeld, Trevor and Sypha (with the help of Saint Germain the Judge's forces) were able to prevent the priory from bringing Dracula from hell. Although the couple succeeded in stopping the vampire lord's resurrection, it came at a cost. The priory sacrifices large numbers of villagers to implement its plan, virtually destroying all of Lindenfelfd in the process.

Trevor and Sypha's faith in humanity is shaken when they discover that their ally, the judge, was a monster in their own right. His precious apple tree is a children's trap: a "little treat" that the judge secretly enjoys. Impaling the children with spikes, he steals their shoes as trophies.

When Trevor and Sypha leave the city of Lindenfeld, the former told his lover that this was the life he was used to.

Chances are good that Trevor and Sypha can return to Dracula's castle to search for Alucard. But with Alucard increasingly like his father, will he welcome his old friends with open arms? Or will you feel like you were abandoned when you needed them the most?

Alucard is beginning to look more like the next big evil, forcing himself and his old friends to hit.

Which cast members could we see coming back? Castlevania Season 4?

The following cast members are expected to return for the fourth season of Castlevania:

Paper Cast member Where have I seen / heard them before? Trevor Belmont Richard Armitage The hobbit | Hannibal | Robin Hood Sypha Belnades Alejandra Reynoso Winx Club | Red Dead Redemption 2 | Just Cause 4 Alucard James Callis Battlestar Galactica | Bridget Jones's Diary | Austenland Hector Theo James Divergent | Insurgents | Allegiant Isaac Adetokumboh M’Cormack Blood diamond | Captain America: the winter weld | Lost Lenore Jessica Brown Findlay New York's Winter's Tale | Victor Frankenstein | Albatross Carmilla Jaime Murray The deaths of Ian Stone | Dexter Challenge Morana Yasmine Al Massri Caramel | Quantico | Crossbones Striga Ivana Milicevic Like heaven | Running scared | Paycheck Saint Germain Bill nighy Love actually | Pirates of the Caribbean | Page eight

If we hear of new cast members, we'll be sure to let you know.

How many episodes will it be Castlevania season 4 air?

Considering that each season has had a separate number of episodes, it could be between four and ten. We believe that next season will come with at least eight episodes; anything less would be tremendously disappointing.

When is the Castlevania season 4 release date?

Previous release dates for seasons Castlevania Has been;

July 7, 2017

October 26, 2018

March 5, 2020

Between seasons one and two, respectively, there was a total of 15 months, as for the gap between seasons two and three, it took a whopping 17 months.

Following this format, we hope to see Castlevania Return between June and August 2021.

While a release date of Summer 2021 It is speculation on our part, but the evidence suggests that we may be right. If the release date is earlier, great! If it's later, we hope to see torches and forks in the comments below.

Are you excited to see the fourth season of Castlevania on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!