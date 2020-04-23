3 COVID-19 deaths reported in an Oakland call center outbreak – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Officials with an Oakland nursing home on Thursday afternoon confirmed that a coronavirus outbreak at the facility has infected 36 residents and left three people dead.

The Excell Health Care Center is located in the 3000 block of High Street in Oakland. Center spokeswoman Annaliese Impink confirmed the numbers of outbreak cases and deaths.

“We know that this is a disturbing and terrifying time for our residents and their families. We understand and greatly appreciate the concern of family members for their loved ones and we are doing everything in our power to keep our residents safe and secure, "Impink said in a statement." Our top priority is safety and taking care of our residents, and we are taking immense steps to protect those who are not infected, and isolate and treat those who are. "

The statement outlined the steps being taken to protect residents and staff at the center, including keeping patients who tested positive separate from patients who are not infected, providing personal protective equipment, and evaluating all members of the staff, comply with the precautions and protocols outlined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), and work with local health officials to prevent further exposure.

The center is currently restricting visits due to the outbreak.

"We are working closely with health authorities to follow their guidance and will continue to be transparent with all information disclosed to authorities, family members, and the general public, while maintaining the dignity and privacy of each of our residents, "the statement said ..