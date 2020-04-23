26 children's stars you remember as children who are now fully-fledged adults

Basically everyone is a DJ now.
one]
Alex Owens-Sarno, aka Cora de Titanic so:
Alex Owens-Sarno, aka Cora de Titanic now:
2]
Craig Lamar Traylor aka Stevie de Malcolm in the middle so:
Craig Lamar Traylor aka Stevie de Malcolm in the middle now:
3]
Beans Even Stevens so:
4]
Beans Even Stevens now:
5]
Nicole Crimi, also known as "Milkshake,quot; Girl in Bad Girls so:
Nicole Crimi, also known as "Milkshake,quot; Girl in Bad Girls now:
6]
Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, aka Nicki and Alex de Full house so:
Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, aka Nicki and Alex de Full house now:
7]
Jonathan Lipnicki then:
8]
Chauncey Leopardi aka Squints of Solar so:
Chauncey Leopardi aka Squints of Solar now:
9]
Eminem's daughter Hailie:
Eminem's daughter Hailie now:
10]
Mackenzie Rosman, aka Ruthie Camden from Seventh sky so:
Mackenzie Rosman, aka Ruthie Camden from Seventh sky now:
eleven]
Travis Tedford, also known as Spanky de Little rogues so:
Travis Tedford, also known as Spanky de Little rogues now:
12]
Jimmy Karz, aka Bruce Bogtrotter of Matilda so:
Jimmy Karz, aka Bruce Bogtrotter of Matilda now:
13]
Kiami Davael, also known as Lavender of Matilda so:
Kiami Davael, also known as Lavender of Matilda now:
14]
Jacqueline Steiger, also known as Amanda Thripp from Matilda so:
Jacqueline Steiger, also known as Amanda Thripp from Matilda now:
fifteen.
Baby Emma's friends so:
Baby Emma's friends now:
sixteen.
Devin Ratray, also known as Buzz's Home alone so:
17]
Devin Ratray, also known as Buzz's Home alone now:
18]
Hallie Eisenberg then:
19]
Nathan Kress aka Freddie Benson from icarly so:
Nathan Kress aka Freddie Benson from icarly now:
twenty]
Brittany Ashton Holmes aka Darla de Little rogues so:
Brittany Ashton Holmes aka Darla de Little rogues now:
twenty-one]
Bug Hall aka Alfalfa de Little rogues so:
Bug Hall aka Alfalfa de Little rogues now:
22]
Jordan Warkol aka Froggy from Little rogues so:
Jordan Warkol aka Froggy from Little rogues now:
2. 3]
Jake Thomas aka Matt McGuire from Lizzie McGuire so:
Jake Thomas aka Matt McGuire from Lizzie McGuire now:
24]
Paul Butcher, aka Dustin Brooks Zoey 101 then:
Paul Butcher, aka Dustin Brooks of Zoey 101 now:
25]
Ross Bagley also known as buckwheat from Little rogues so:
Ross Bagley also known as buckwheat from Little rogues now:
26]
Robert Pinkston, also known as Coconut Head, then:
Robert Pinkston, aka Coconut Head now:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!