2020 Seahawks Draft Pick: When Does Seattle Choose Next Time? Full List of NFL Draft Picks

The Seahawks were within a yard of winning the NFC West last season before the 49ers stopped them near the goal line at the end of the regular season. Seattle’s 11-5 record was still good enough to earn a playoff spot, and the team reached the NFC divisional round before falling to Green Bay.

NFC West has arguably become the best division in football. The 49ers come from a Super Bowl appearance, the Rams are two years from a Super Bowl appearance, and the Cardinals have acquired DeAndre Hopkins as they try to take the next step. Seattle will seek the 2020 NFL Draft to help it stay close to the top.

Last season, MVP candidate Russell Wilson (4,452 total yards, 34 total touchdowns, five interceptions in 2019) led an offense that finished eighth in the NFL in total yards and ninth in touchdowns. However, the defense could not complement that production; He was 22nd in the league in defensive defense with 24.9 points allowed per game.

Here’s a look at where the Seahawks will pick in the Draft 2020 NFL along with updated picks:

2020 Seahawks Draft Pick: When Do You Choose Seattle?

The Seahawks’ first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will reach No. 27 overall in the first round. Seattle enters the draft with seven total selections.

Round Pick No. one 27 two 59 two 64 (from bosses) 3 101 (compensatory) 4 4 133 4 4 144 (compensatory) 6 6 214 (compensatory)

Seahawks NFL Draft needs

Defensive line: Seattle brought Bruce Irvin back, but Jadeveon Clowney and Ziggy Ansah are still free agents, so it could be a draft. The Seahawks tied for 29th in the league with 28 sacks last season.

Seahawks mock draft 2020

