2020 Packers Draft Pick: When does Green Bay pick the next one? Full List of NFL Draft Picks

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
6
Green Bay's NFC North sweep expands the Super Bowl door for Aaron Rodgers

 

Despite reaching the NFC championship game last season, the mood in the Packers’ organization is not exactly optimistic.

Green Bay knows it is near the end of Aaron Rodgers’ career of excellence as a quarterback and realizes that he must capitalize on his talent soon. That makes having a successful 2020 NFL Draft crucial to the franchise.

The Packers have several possible strategies for this year’s draft. In addition to beefing up the roster in the short term, there is talk that they could take a look at a last-round quarterback to study behind Rodgers.

Here’s a look at where the Packers will choose in the 2020 NFL Draft along with updated picks:

2020 Packers Draft Selection: When do you choose Green Bay?

The Packers’ first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will hit No. 30 overall in the first round. Green Bay enters the draft with 10 teams in total.

RoundPick No.
one30
two62
394
4 4136
5 5175
6 6192 (from Raiders)
6 6208 (of titans)
6 6209
7 7236 (brown)
7 7242 (of crows)

Recent Packers Round 1 Draft Picks

  • 2019: LB Rashan Gary; S Darnell wild
  • 2018: CB Jaire Alexander
  • 2017: none
  • 2016: DT Kenny Clark
  • 2015: S Damarious Randall

Packers tease the 2020 draft

Here are the latest projections from the 2020 NFL Draft for the Packers, according to Vinnie Iyer’s simulated seven-round draft:

RoundPick No.PlayerPositioncollege
one30Jalen ReagorWRTCU
two62Austin JacksonOld TestamentUSC
393Lamar JacksonCBNebraska
4 4136Thaddeus MossTEALSU
5 5175Francis BernardILBUtah
6 6192 (from Raiders)Robert WindsorDTPenn State
6 6208 (of titans)Brian ColeSMississippi State
6 6209Anthony GordonQBWashington state
7 7236 (from invoices to brown)Kendall ColemanEDGESyracuse
7 7242 (of crows)Deejay DallasRBMiami

