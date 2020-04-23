2020 Packers Draft Pick: When does Green Bay pick the next one? Full List of NFL Draft Picks

Despite reaching the NFC championship game last season, the mood in the Packers’ organization is not exactly optimistic.
Green Bay knows it is near the end of Aaron Rodgers’ career of excellence as a quarterback and realizes that he must capitalize on his talent soon. That makes having a successful 2020 NFL Draft crucial to the franchise.
The Packers have several possible strategies for this year’s draft. In addition to beefing up the roster in the short term, there is talk that they could take a look at a last-round quarterback to study behind Rodgers.
Here’s a look at where the Packers will choose in the 2020 NFL Draft along with updated picks:
MORE DRAFT NFL: Complete Selection Order | Top 100 Players | SN’s latest simulated draft
2020 Packers Draft Selection: When do you choose Green Bay?
The Packers’ first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will hit No. 30 overall in the first round. Green Bay enters the draft with 10 teams in total.
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|30
|two
|62
|3
|94
|4 4
|136
|5 5
|175
|6 6
|192 (from Raiders)
|6 6
|208 (of titans)
|6 6
|209
|7 7
|236 (brown)
|7 7
|242 (of crows)
MORE: Read the latest news from the NFL Draft in the draft SN headquarters
Recent Packers Round 1 Draft Picks
- 2019: LB Rashan Gary; S Darnell wild
- 2018: CB Jaire Alexander
- 2017: none
- 2016: DT Kenny Clark
- 2015: S Damarious Randall
Packers tease the 2020 draft
Here are the latest projections from the 2020 NFL Draft for the Packers, according to Vinnie Iyer’s simulated seven-round draft:
|Round
|Pick No.
|Player
|Position
|college
|one
|30
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|TCU
|two
|62
|Austin Jackson
|Old Testament
|USC
|3
|93
|Lamar Jackson
|CB
|Nebraska
|4 4
|136
|Thaddeus Moss
|TEA
|LSU
|5 5
|175
|Francis Bernard
|ILB
|Utah
|6 6
|192 (from Raiders)
|Robert Windsor
|DT
|Penn State
|6 6
|208 (of titans)
|Brian Cole
|S
|Mississippi State
|6 6
|209
|Anthony Gordon
|QB
|Washington state
|7 7
|236 (from invoices to brown)
|Kendall Coleman
|EDGE
|Syracuse
|7 7
|242 (of crows)
|Deejay Dallas
|RB
|Miami