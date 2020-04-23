2020 Packers Draft Pick: When does Green Bay pick the next one? Full List of NFL Draft Picks

Despite reaching the NFC championship game last season, the mood in the Packers’ organization is not exactly optimistic.

Green Bay knows it is near the end of Aaron Rodgers’ career of excellence as a quarterback and realizes that he must capitalize on his talent soon. That makes having a successful 2020 NFL Draft crucial to the franchise.

The Packers have several possible strategies for this year’s draft. In addition to beefing up the roster in the short term, there is talk that they could take a look at a last-round quarterback to study behind Rodgers.

Here’s a look at where the Packers will choose in the 2020 NFL Draft along with updated picks:

2020 Packers Draft Selection: When do you choose Green Bay?

The Packers’ first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will hit No. 30 overall in the first round. Green Bay enters the draft with 10 teams in total.

Round Pick No. one 30 two 62 3 94 4 4 136 5 5 175 6 6 192 (from Raiders) 6 6 208 (of titans) 6 6 209 7 7 236 (brown) 7 7 242 (of crows)

Recent Packers Round 1 Draft Picks

2019: LB Rashan Gary; S Darnell wild

2018: CB Jaire Alexander

2017: none

2016: DT Kenny Clark

2015: S Damarious Randall

Packers tease the 2020 draft

Here are the latest projections from the 2020 NFL Draft for the Packers, according to Vinnie Iyer’s simulated seven-round draft: