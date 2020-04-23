2020 NFL Team Draft Order: Complete List of Picks for the 32 Franchises

The Bengals will begin the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23. Unless there is a drastic change, all signs point to Cincinnati taking LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first of 255 picks to be made in three days. Things will be different with the teams running their draft operations virtually and Commissioner Roger Goodell announcing the elections from the basement of his New York home.
The Dolphins appear to hold the keys to the 2020 draft thanks to their selection of 14 picks, including three in the first round. They have plenty of holes to fill on both sides of the ball and they have the ammunition to pull the trades to bring the draft up. The Patriots also have a lot of picks, but they don't have the first picks like the Dolphins. New England does not have a second round choice, but it does have a lot in the later rounds.
At the other extreme, the Chiefs and Saints only have five picks each, which could make them more likely to negotiate to buy more.
In addition to their regular draft picks, 15 NFL teams received compensatory draft picks in 2020 (Patriots, Giants, Seahawks, Texans, Steelers, Eagles, Ravens, Rams, Vikings, Buccaneers, Dolphins, Redskins, Bears, Broncos and Cowboys. ).
New England received four compensatory picks, including two in the third round. Last season, the Patriots lost Trey Flowers, Trent Brown, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Malcom Brown in free agency while only adding Brandon Bolden.
Here's the pick list for each franchise in the Draft 2020 NFL.
2020 NFL Team Draft Order
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|8
|3
|72
|4 4
|114
|4 4
|131 (from Texans)
|6 6
|202 (from Patriots)
|7 7
|222
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|sixteen
|two
|47
|3
|78
|4 4
|119
|4 4
|143 (Ravens selection)
|7 7
|228 (from Buccaneers to Eagles)
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|28
|two
|55 (from patriots to hawks)
|two
|60 60
|3
|92
|3
|106 (build selection)
|4 4
|129 (from Patriots)
|4 4
|134
|5 5
|170 (from Vikings)
|7 7
|225 (from Jets)
|Round
|Pick No.
|two
|54
|3
|86
|4 4
|128
|5 5
|167
|6 6
|188 (brown)
|6 6
|207 (from crows to patriots)
|7 7
|239 (of Vikings)
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|7 7
|two
|38
|3
|69
|4 4
|113
|5 5
|148 (red-skinned)
|5 5
|152
|6 6
|184
|7 7
|221
|Round
|Pick No.
|two
|43 (from Raiders)
|two
|fifty
|5 5
|163
|6 6
|196
|6 6
|200 (of eagles)
|7 7
|226 (of Raiders)
|7 7
|233
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|one
|two
|33
|3
|Sixty-five
|4 4
|107
|5 5
|147
|6 6
|180
|7 7
|215
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|10
|two
|41
|3
|74
|3
|97 (selection of Texans)
|4 4
|115
|6 6
|187 (of cardinals)
|7 7
|244 (of packers)
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|17
|two
|51
|3
|82
|4 4
|123
|5 5
|164
|5 5
|179 (build selection)
|7 7
|231
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|fifteen
|two
|46
|3
|77
|3
|83 (from Steelers)
|3
|95 (of 49ers)
|3
|118
|4 4
|137 (of 49ers)
|5 5
|178 (build selection)
|6 6
|181 (red-skinned)
|7 7
|237 (from Patriots)
|7 7
|252 (build selection)
|7 7
|254 (build selection)
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|3
|two
|35
|3
|67
|3
|85 (from Eagles)
|4 4
|109
|5 5
|149
|5 5
|166 (from Eagles)
|6 6
|182
|7 7
|
235 (from Eagles
via Patriots)
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|30
|two
|62
|3
|94
|4 4
|136
|5 5
|175
|6 6
|192 (from Raiders)
|6 6
|208 (of titans)
|6 6
|209
|7 7
|236 (From bills through brown)
|7 7
|242 (of crows)
|Round
|Pick No.
|two
|40 (of cardinals)
|3
|90
|4 4
|111 (of the dolphins)
|5 5
|171
|7 7
|240
|7 7
|248 (build selection)
|7 7
|250 (build selection)
|Round
|Pick No.
|two
|34 (red-skinned)
|two
|44
|3
|75
|4 4
|122
|5 5
|160
|6 6
|193
|6 6
|197 (from cowboys through dolphins)
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|9 9
|one
|20 (from Rams)
|two
|42
|3
|73
|4 4
|116
|4 4
|137 (from 49ers through Broncos)
|4 4
|140 (Bears compilation selection)
|5 5
|157 (from Falcons via Ravens)
|5 5
|165 (from Rams)
|6 6
|189
|6 6
|206 (from Seahawks)
|7 7
|223
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|32
|two
|63 (of 49ers)
|3
|96
|4 4
|138
|5 5
|177
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|12
|one
|19 (of the bears)
|3
|80
|3
|81 (of the bears)
|3
|91 (from Seahawks to Texans)
|4 4
|121
|5 5
|159
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|6 6
|two
|37
|3
|71
|4 4
|112
|5 5
|151
|6 6
|186
|7 7
|220
|Round
|Pick No.
|two
|52
|two
|57 (from Texans)
|3
|84
|3
|104 (build selection)
|4 4
|126
|6 6
|199
|7 7
|2. 3. 4
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|5 5
|one
|18 (from Steelers)
|one
|26 (from Texans)
|two
|39
|two
|56 (of the saints)
|3
|70
|4 4
|141 (build selection)
|5 5
|153
|5 5
|154 (from Jaguars to Steelers)
|5 5
|173 (from crows to rams)
|6 6
|185
|7 7
|227 (of foals)
|7 7
|246 (of the bosses)
|7 7
|251 (build selection)
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|22 (of invoices)
|one
|25
|two
|58
|3
|89
|3
|105 (build selection)
|4 4
|132
|5 5
|155 (from Browns to Bills)
|6 6
|201 (of invoices)
|6 6
|205
|7 7
|219 (of dolphins)
|7 7
|249 (build selection)
|7 7
|253 (build selection)
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|2. 3
|3
|87
|3
|98 (build selection)
|3
|100 (build selection)
|4 4
|125 (of the bears)
|4 4
|139 (from Buccaneers)
|5 5
|172 (from Seahawks through lions)
|6 6
|195 (from Broncos)
|6 6
|204 (from Texans)
|6 6
|212 (build selection)
|6 6
|213 (build selection)
|7 7
|230 (from Falcons)
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|24
|3
|88
|4 4
|130
|5 5
|169
|6 6
|203
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|4 4
|two
|36
|3
|99 (build selection)
|4 4
|110
|5 5
|150
|6 6
|183
|7 7
|218
|7 7
|238 (of the saints)
|7 7
|247 (build selection)
|7 7
|255 (build selection)
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|eleven
|two
|48
|3
|68 (of giants)
|3
|79
|4 4
|120
|5 5
|158
|6 6
|191
|6 6
|211 (of the bosses)
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|twenty-one
|two
|53
|3
|103 (build selection)
|4 4
|127
|4 4
|145 (build selection)
|4 4
|146 (build selection)
|5 5
|168 (from Patriots)
|6 6
|190 (from Falcons)
|Round
|Pick No.
|two
|49
|3
|102 (build selection)
|4 4
|124
|4 4
|135 (from titans to dolphins)
|6 6
|198
|7 7
|232
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|13 (from Colts)
|one
|31
|5 5
|156 (from Broncos)
|5 5
|176
|6 6
|210
|7 7
|217 (of lions)
|7 7
|245
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|27
|two
|59
|two
|64 (from bosses)
|3
|101 (build selection)
|4 4
|133
|4 4
|144 (build selection)
|6 6
|214 (build selection)
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|14
|two
|Four. Five
|3
|76
|4 4
|117
|5 5
|161
|6 6
|194
|7 7
|241 (from Seahawks to Patriots)
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|29
|two
|61
|3
|93
|5 5
|174
|7 7
|224 (brown)
|7 7
|237 (from Patriots to Broncos)
|7 7
|243
|Round
|Pick No.
|one
|two
|3
|66
|4 4
|108
|4 4
|142 (build selection)
|5 5
|162 (from Steelers to Seahawks)
|7 7
|216
|7 7
|229 (from Broncos)