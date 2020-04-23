2020 NFL Team Draft Order: Complete List of Picks for the 32 Franchises

The Bengals will begin the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23. Unless there is a drastic change, all signs point to Cincinnati taking LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first of 255 picks to be made in three days. Things will be different with the teams running their draft operations virtually and Commissioner Roger Goodell announcing the elections from the basement of his New York home.

The Dolphins appear to hold the keys to the 2020 draft thanks to their selection of 14 picks, including three in the first round. They have plenty of holes to fill on both sides of the ball and they have the ammunition to pull the trades to bring the draft up. The Patriots also have a lot of picks, but they don't have the first picks like the Dolphins. New England does not have a second round choice, but it does have a lot in the later rounds.

At the other extreme, the Chiefs and Saints only have five picks each, which could make them more likely to negotiate to buy more.

In addition to their regular draft picks, 15 NFL teams received compensatory draft picks in 2020 (Patriots, Giants, Seahawks, Texans, Steelers, Eagles, Ravens, Rams, Vikings, Buccaneers, Dolphins, Redskins, Bears, Broncos and Cowboys. ).

New England received four compensatory picks, including two in the third round. Last season, the Patriots lost Trey Flowers, Trent Brown, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Malcom Brown in free agency while only adding Brandon Bolden.

Here's the pick list for each franchise in the Draft 2020 NFL.

2020 NFL Team Draft Order

Round Pick No. one 8 3 72 4 4 114 4 4 131 (from Texans) 6 6 202 (from Patriots) 7 7 222

Round Pick No. one sixteen two 47 3 78 4 4 119 4 4 143 (Ravens selection) 7 7 228 (from Buccaneers to Eagles)

Round Pick No. one 28 two 55 (from patriots to hawks) two 60 60 3 92 3 106 (build selection) 4 4 129 (from Patriots) 4 4 134 5 5 170 (from Vikings) 7 7 225 (from Jets)

Round Pick No. two 54 3 86 4 4 128 5 5 167 6 6 188 (brown) 6 6 207 (from crows to patriots) 7 7 239 (of Vikings)

Round Pick No. one 7 7 two 38 3 69 4 4 113 5 5 148 (red-skinned) 5 5 152 6 6 184 7 7 221

Round Pick No. two 43 (from Raiders) two fifty 5 5 163 6 6 196 6 6 200 (of eagles) 7 7 226 (of Raiders) 7 7 233

Round Pick No. one one two 33 3 Sixty-five 4 4 107 5 5 147 6 6 180 7 7 215

Round Pick No. one 10 two 41 3 74 3 97 (selection of Texans) 4 4 115 6 6 187 (of cardinals) 7 7 244 (of packers)

Round Pick No. one 17 two 51 3 82 4 4 123 5 5 164 5 5 179 (build selection) 7 7 231

Round Pick No. one fifteen two 46 3 77 3 83 (from Steelers) 3 95 (of 49ers) 3 118 4 4 137 (of 49ers) 5 5 178 (build selection) 6 6 181 (red-skinned) 7 7 237 (from Patriots) 7 7 252 (build selection) 7 7 254 (build selection)

Round Pick No. one 3 two 35 3 67 3 85 (from Eagles) 4 4 109 5 5 149 5 5 166 (from Eagles) 6 6 182 7 7 235 (from Eagles via Patriots)

Round Pick No. one 30 two 62 3 94 4 4 136 5 5 175 6 6 192 (from Raiders) 6 6 208 (of titans) 6 6 209 7 7 236 (From bills through brown) 7 7 242 (of crows)

Round Pick No. two 40 (of cardinals) 3 90 4 4 111 (of the dolphins) 5 5 171 7 7 240 7 7 248 (build selection) 7 7 250 (build selection)

Round Pick No. two 34 (red-skinned) two 44 3 75 4 4 122 5 5 160 6 6 193 6 6 197 (from cowboys through dolphins)

Round Pick No. one 9 9 one 20 (from Rams) two 42 3 73 4 4 116 4 4 137 (from 49ers through Broncos) 4 4 140 (Bears compilation selection) 5 5 157 (from Falcons via Ravens) 5 5 165 (from Rams) 6 6 189 6 6 206 (from Seahawks) 7 7 223

Round Pick No. one 32 two 63 (of 49ers) 3 96 4 4 138 5 5 177

Round Pick No. one 12 one 19 (of the bears) 3 80 3 81 (of the bears) 3 91 (from Seahawks to Texans) 4 4 121 5 5 159

Round Pick No. one 6 6 two 37 3 71 4 4 112 5 5 151 6 6 186 7 7 220

Round Pick No. two 52 two 57 (from Texans) 3 84 3 104 (build selection) 4 4 126 6 6 199 7 7 2. 3. 4

Round Pick No. one 5 5 one 18 (from Steelers) one 26 (from Texans) two 39 two 56 (of the saints) 3 70 4 4 141 (build selection) 5 5 153 5 5 154 (from Jaguars to Steelers) 5 5 173 (from crows to rams) 6 6 185 7 7 227 (of foals) 7 7 246 (of the bosses) 7 7 251 (build selection)

Round Pick No. one 22 (of invoices) one 25 two 58 3 89 3 105 (build selection) 4 4 132 5 5 155 (from Browns to Bills) 6 6 201 (of invoices) 6 6 205 7 7 219 (of dolphins) 7 7 249 (build selection) 7 7 253 (build selection)

Round Pick No. one 2. 3 3 87 3 98 (build selection) 3 100 (build selection) 4 4 125 (of the bears) 4 4 139 (from Buccaneers) 5 5 172 (from Seahawks through lions) 6 6 195 (from Broncos) 6 6 204 (from Texans) 6 6 212 (build selection) 6 6 213 (build selection) 7 7 230 (from Falcons)

Round Pick No. one 24 3 88 4 4 130 5 5 169 6 6 203

Round Pick No. one 4 4 two 36 3 99 (build selection) 4 4 110 5 5 150 6 6 183 7 7 218 7 7 238 (of the saints) 7 7 247 (build selection) 7 7 255 (build selection)

Round Pick No. one eleven two 48 3 68 (of giants) 3 79 4 4 120 5 5 158 6 6 191 6 6 211 (of the bosses)

Round Pick No. one twenty-one two 53 3 103 (build selection) 4 4 127 4 4 145 (build selection) 4 4 146 (build selection) 5 5 168 (from Patriots) 6 6 190 (from Falcons)

Round Pick No. two 49 3 102 (build selection) 4 4 124 4 4 135 (from titans to dolphins) 6 6 198 7 7 232

Round Pick No. one 13 (from Colts) one 31 5 5 156 (from Broncos) 5 5 176 6 6 210 7 7 217 (of lions) 7 7 245

Round Pick No. one 27 two 59 two 64 (from bosses) 3 101 (build selection) 4 4 133 4 4 144 (build selection) 6 6 214 (build selection)

Round Pick No. one 14 two Four. Five 3 76 4 4 117 5 5 161 6 6 194 7 7 241 (from Seahawks to Patriots)

Round Pick No. one 29 two 61 3 93 5 5 174 7 7 224 (brown) 7 7 237 (from Patriots to Broncos) 7 7 243