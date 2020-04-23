2020 NFL Simulated Draft: Final Screenings Send QB to Dolphins, Chargers, Saints; Cowboys and Patriots Steal WR

We've had a fun series of simulated drafts leading up to the first round of the NFL Draft 2020. But with all teams about to spend three long days from Thursday to Saturday, it's time to sign up with a final edition of projections on how the teams might work.

After a full seven rounds, a two round with swaps, and a three round earlier this week, our final simulated NFL draft for 2020 features just the first two rounds. The goal with these drills is to provide insight into what teams are thinking, what stocks of prospects are increasing, and what are the logical adjustments based on positional need and overall value.

For the last time this year, here we explore another set of player selection permutations.

2020 NFL Simulated Draft: Round 1

1. Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow will be the franchise's quarterback under offensive-minded coach Zac Taylor. At 6-3,221 pounds, Burrow combines his mental and physical strength in his pocket with a strong arm and precise delivery. During his Heisman Trophy and national championship career with the Tigers, his leadership and athletic skills flourished to an unprecedented college level.

2. Washington Redskins

Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

Assuming the Redskins don't receive a rejection offer to trade, they should take the opportunity to gain this critical talent for the team's defensive rebuilding under Ron Rivera. Young (6-5, 264 pounds) is a game-changing disruptor and had 16.5 sacks in just 12 games as a junior. He can produce at an even higher overall level than Nick Bosa, who moved to No. 2 from the Buckeyes to the 49ers and quickly dominated as SN Rookie of the Year.

DRAFT MOCK 2020:

What happens & # 39; Madden & # 39; makes all the choices

3. Detroit Lions

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

The Lions transferred Darius Slay in an exchange with the Eagles and signed Desmond Trufant to replace him, but they need to head to the other spot on the outside corner. Okudah, an elite 6-1, 205-pound ballhawk, has the build to handle receivers of all sizes. He is fluid and fast enough with great coverage recovery skills to become a type of shutdown with his press strengths.

4. New York Giants

The Giants may think of the best defensive player available, but ultimately they shouldn't ignore their need for an offensive line. Although he may start on the right side at first with Nate Solder still playing left tackle, Wirfs has the track record at 6-5,320 pounds to hold down the left side for a long time. Combine your skills to block passes with power and physics in the running game.

Justin Herbert



5. Miami Dolphins

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

This drill reflects the Dolphins' alleged preference for Herbert as their future QB franchise rather than Tua Tagovailoa. Herbert (6-6, 236 pounds) is efficient and mentally tough with an underrated athleticism, which manifested itself in the final stretch of his last season with the Ducks. He needs a little help making decisions, but in the Senior Bowl, he showed how receptive he is to training.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

The Chargers are flexible enough in QB to be patient with Tagovailoa (6-0, 217) and not rush him into action, with Tyrod Taylor gaining more confidence as a strong bridge QB for coach Anthony Lynn. When healthy, Tagovailoa is a precise, mobile QB and deep ball pitcher with the advantage of Russell Wilson, who only throws with his left arm.

7. Carolina Panthers

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

The Panthers need a game hit in the linebacker in the wake of Luke Kuechly's retirement with two weak points in his 3-4 forehead. Simmons (6-3, 238 lbs) seemed to be all over the field at all times in college with great speed and range. It reaches everywhere quickly, from rushing the passer-by to moving laterally and getting into ideal cover positions.

8. Arizona Cardinals

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

The Cardinals have already addressed their need for a No. 1 wide receiver by trading for DeAndre Hopkins, so they may opt for Wills at right tackle after re-signing D.J. Humphries on the left side. The 6.44 and 312 pound Wills is a strong and powerful run blocker that takes a little time to become an elite pass protector.

C.J. Henderson



9. Jacksonville Jaguars

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

The Jaguars are on a defensive rebuild, and while tackling is also a necessity, and so will be the rusher, if Yannick Ngaukoe is traded, they should aim for a possible closing corner with this pick after swapping Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye Henderson (6-1, 204 pounds) plays bigger than his size with great athleticism and technique in his favor. It just needs to be a little more physical to trust the receivers that rely on the body's position to open up.

10. Cleveland Browns

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

The Browns handled the right tackle in free agency with Jack Conklin signed to replace Chris Hubbard. With this choice, they can get a massive upgrade from Greg Robinson to the blind side of Baker Mayfield. Thomas combines large size (6-5, 315 pounds) with good hands and footwork. Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and Kevin Stefanski will also love what Thomas can do to open holes for the running game.

11. New York Jets

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

The Jets will have a difficult choice between the last top-tier tackle in their class or the first choice from a group of loaded wide receivers. With Becton as an option, the offensive line wins. Becton (6-7, 369 pounds) has received more attention for his strong and powerful body, as he has shown that he can also be smooth in his movements. He's willing to work hard to become as good at passing protection as he is at overwhelming blockers by establishing the advantage against the race.

CeeDee Lamb



12. Las Vegas Raiders

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

The Raiders need an outside player for their passing game after last year's Antonio Brown debacle and Tyrell Williams' injury concerns. Lamb may be DeAndre Hopkins' version of the Raiders, an explosive field stretcher, and a constant possession type. At 6-1, 198 pounds, Lamb only needed 58 catches to record 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games last season.

13. San Francisco 49ers (de Colts)

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

The 49ers must replace another D.B., DeForest Buckner, at defensive tackle, and they should be thrilled if Brown falls for the Colts' pick in the deal. Brown has shone throughout the draft process as the most shocking interior defensive prospect. At 6-5, 326 pounds, he is a fast disruptor who makes a lot of plays on the field.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If offensive tackles Wirfs, Wills, Thomas and Becton are off the board, the Bucs could think of a defensive line with this team. But it will be difficult for them to pass Jeudy, who could be the best value pick at number 14. Rob Gronkowski's trade shows that the Bucs are "all,quot; with Tom Brady, but they still need to get their new QB outside of No. 3 to pair with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Jeudy (6-1, 193 pounds) also fits the profile as No. 1 receiver; He is a classic intermediate to deep field stretcher and a smooth finisher in the red zone.

Henry Ruggs III



15. Denver Broncos

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The Broncos have full-bodied Courtland Sutton as their No. 1 and DaeSean Hamilton as their emerging slot man for sophomore QB Drew Lock, but they could use a complementary deep threat to Pat Shurmur's 11 staff sets. Ruggs (5-11, 188 lbs) is in-law as a field stretcher who can also use his route-running skills to win on shorter routes.

16. Atlanta Falcons

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

There are some rumors that the Falcons trade for Okudah or Henderson to meet their corner needs, and they could also move forward to take Brown and pair him with Grady Jarrett on the defensive inside. Ultimately, if they stay here, they can go to the last route without much of a fall. Kinlaw (6-5, 324 pounds) knows how to use his size and arms to complement his strength and power at the point of attack.

17. Dallas Cowboys

K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

The future of Cowboys linebackers is bright with Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, but they may point to another as DeMarcus Lawrence's new supplemental pass runner after losing Robert Quinn in free agency. Chaisson (6-3, 254 pounds) has a great name for an elite active defender who chases QB and RB alike. He had 6.5 sacks and 60 tackles during the LSU championship race, and like several teammates, his draft stock skyrocketed throughout the season.

18. Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The Dolphins are on the corner with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, but they have a big secondary void in free safety after cutting Reshad Jones. McKinney (6-0, 201 pounds) is a complete safety who can get physical support in the race and also go back and handle intermediate coverage. There's nothing he can't do, and he's willing to do whatever a defense asks of him, seamlessly switching from extra linebacker to short-area subpackage.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)

A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Raiders need to tackle their secondary coverage, and with this choice, they can add former college teammate Trayvon Mullen. Terrell (6-1, 195 lbs) is a versatile cover man for his size who can work both outside and inside, in both men's and zone schemes. You need to learn how to win battles with better technique and manual work.

A.J. Epenesa



20. Jacksonville Jaguars (Rams)

The Jaguars have already traded Calais Campbell and could still move Yannick Ngaukoe, with the franchise tag. After tackling the corner with Henderson as their top-10 pick, they are free to target a passer at No. 20. Epenesa (6-5, 274 pounds) is a powerful, explosive, and full-bodied player. He can push the blockers out of the way to get to the QB, and he also stands firm against the run.

21. Philadelphia Eagles

Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

The Eagles made big free agency moves up front (Javon Hargrave) and high school (Darius Slay), but they need to shore up their defensive weakness on the second tier. With the clock ticking, that may be the priority over wide receiver, a much deeper position in this draft. Murray (6-2, 241 lbs) is an active and stale game maker who can be just as effective going backwards as going down against the run or hitting.

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Vikings can use their first of two picks in this round to get their replacement for Stefon Diggs to complement Adam Thielen in a similar way. Jefferson (6-1, 202lbs), with Burrow's production bulk catch passes, emerged in the LSU aerial game as a fast and efficient route runner with good hands. He has also underestimated speed.

23. New England Patriots

The Patriots could think of linebacker, edge rusher, and even quarterback with this pick. But depending on how this simulation of the first round is going, they should take advantage of Higgins, underrated for his intelligence and versatility, which are still available. The Clemson product is a dangerous and versatile game maker that can be a force in the red zone. At 6-4, 216 pounds, he had 59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also rushed to score 36 yards against LSU in the title game.

Jordan Love



24. New Orleans Saints

Jordan Love, QB, State of Utah

Signs point to Drew Brees playing just one more season, and without a second round, the Saints must be aggressive to get a high-potential successor who needs a year of preparation. Love (6-4, 224 pounds) combines his size with physical abilities, including a great arm, and his athleticism bodes well if his precision, decision-making, and footwork can be cleaner with a good NFL training. He would get it right under Sean Payton and behind Brees.

25. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings need to rebuild on the corner after releasing Xavier Rhodes and not re-signing Trae Waynes or Mackensie Alexander. Gladney (5-10, 191 lbs) is a good fit for Mike Zimmer's defense because of his zone sensitivity and inside-out versatility. He is sour and aggressive when making plays with the ball, with a special ability to be perfected in the routes of the receivers.

26. Miami Dolphins (from Texans)

De’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

The Dolphins can end their first-round run by adding a running back, as Jordan Howard is more a complement to power than a feature option. Swift (5-8, 212 lbs) is capable of traversing the tough yards inside and breaking free for great plays on the open field. He also shone as a Bulldogs catcher and can excel in the screen game.

27. Seattle Seahawks

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

The Seahawks likely won't re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, and Ezekiel Ansah remains a free agent, leaving a void for a strong and versatile defender. Gross-Matos (6-5, 266 lbs) is a well-built, explosive, and versatile defender made to be disruptive to a Pete Carroll defense due to his size.

28. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens did not address the linebacker in the first wave of free agency, and they need more speed in the second tier to better manage the run and cover short to intermediate routes. Queen (6-0, 229 pounds) has great reach when working downhill against the run or moving across the field in coverage. It's relatively small, but it's the type of linebacker that can make a big impact in any lineup.

29. Tennessee Titans

Zach Baun, EDGE / OLB, Wisconsin

The Titans did sign former Falcon Vic Beasley to help recover from the loss of Cameron Wake, but they should still be looking for a versatile hit to support Harold Landry. Baun (6-2, 238 lbs) is an intelligent and motivated player who presents great technique against the race. He has also begun to attract more attention for his repertoire of fast passes and the athletics that feed him.

30. Green Bay Packers

The Packers have some defensive line issues on Mike Pettine's three-man front. Although they could use some catchers and attack aids offensively, they should be looking for solid value here with Murray and Queen off the board. Blacklock (6-3, 290 pounds) has climbed a draw when teams have realized he can turn his power into energy as he tries to disrupt plays on the field.

31. San Francisco 49ers

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

The 49ers have several free-agent cornering problems coming up next year, including Richard Sherman. With Diggs available, they should present their wide receiver need for another round. Diggs offers good size (6-1, 205 pounds), strength and speed on the field. He quickly rose the board during his great senior season (3 interceptions in 12 games).

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Cesar Ruiz, G / C, Michigan

The Chiefs' offensive line has a couple of weaknesses in the left guard with Andrew Wylie and in the center with Austin Reiter. So why not look for the best clear inside perspective in this class? Ruiz (6-3, 307 pounds) has a rare combination of power and athleticism. You need a little work on pass protection, but you can immediately contribute as a top career blocker.

2020 NFL Simulated Draft: Round 2

Jalen Reagor



33. Cincinnati Bengals

They know. tagged with franchise of A.J. Green and they also have the productive Tyler Boyd to power Burrow. But because Boyd does his best job on the slot, they should recruit another great game creator for the outdoors who is much more comprehensive than John Ross. Reagor is a diminutive, productive pitcher who also provides some good running skills after catching with speed and endurance for his size (5-11, 206 pounds).

34. Indianapolis Colts (Redskins)

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, State of Arizona

With T.Y. Looking like headlines from the outside, Hilton and Zach Pascal, the Colts need to give Philip Rivers a more dynamic game inside. Aiyuk (6-0, 205 pounds) conforms to the profile of a shocking slot receiver with speed to make big plays after capture and enough speed to get vertical in the middle as well.

35. Detroit Lions

Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn

After landing Okudah for their high school, the Lions should focus their attention on rebuilding their defensive front to better support Trey Flowers. Davidson (6-3, 303 pounds) can be a terror that rushes the passerby both from the inside line and from the edge. It has a good combination of strength, power and speed to accompany sudden finishing movements.

Kristian Fulton



36. New York Giants

The Giants signed James Bradberry in free agency, but they could pair him with a more comfortable supplemental cover man than DeAndre Baker, a first-round wrestler last year. Fulton (6-0, 197 pounds) has the size, speed, intelligence, and sound coverage skills to have a long and prosperous career, so he felt confident enough to retire from the Senior Bowl.

37. Los Angeles Chargers

Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

After tackling QB in the first round with Tagovailoa, the Chargers need to upgrade their pass protection after swapping Russell Okung and struggling with Sam Tevi on the right side. Cleveland (6-6, 311 pounds) has raw abilities that can be developed quickly, with its speed and agility that give it a great advantage. He is fluent with his hands and legs in step protection.

38. Carolina Panthers

After getting Simmons as the new leader of their linebacker corps, the Panthers can get more reliable game players who cover the ground for high school. Delpit (6-2, 213 pounds) flies around the field, halts the run as an additional linebacker and makes great plays with the ball in the field coverage.

39. Miami Dolphins

With Herbert and Swift as their new 1-2 shot as a quarterback and running back, the Dolphins can advance in advance. Jones has excellent athleticism for his size (6-5, 319 pounds) and can withstand toughness and relentless blocking. It's a bit crude though, as both his manual work and footwork could use refinement to maximize his natural abilities.

Raekwon Davis



40. Houston Texans (of Cardinals)

Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

Texans need serious help on the nose 3-4 after losing D.J. Free agency reader. Davis (6-6, 311 pounds) is a massive and versatile player made for such a scheme. He can line up at either end or attack to eat space against the run.

41. Cleveland Browns

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, LSU

The Browns are reorganizing security with veterans Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo, but they should still go for a truly dynamic update, especially with a value pick like this. Winfield (5-10, 203 pounds), the son of the former Vikings Pro Bowl cornerback, plays smart and tough. He excels at diagnosing plays, knowing when to be aggressive against the run and how to use his frame in short area coverage.

42. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars invested a first-round pick at Jawaan Taylor last year, but with Cam Robinson in the final year of his contract, they can shore up the other tackle spot with a good value pick. Jackson is an impressive athlete for his size (6-5, 322 pounds), but he needs a bit of refinement in his technique to match his fast feet.

43. Chicago Bears (Rams)

The Bears need help alongside Kyle Fuller; Buster Skrine is a slot machine cover man and Artie Burns is a shaky flyer for the job. Johnson (6-0, 193 pounds) has an upward strike as an aggressive, physical man with the speed to keep up with receivers on the perimeter.

44. Indianapolis Colts

Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

The Colts have been very vigilant about this possibility of increasing their passing speed against Justin Houston, who is 31 years old and will become a free agent in 2021. Lewis (6-5, 262 pounds) has the potential to reach the quarterback of Field consistently with natural speed and explosiveness.

J.K. Dobbins



45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

The Bucs need to get a more dynamic and fuller back than Ronald Jones III to complement and boost Tom Brady. Dobbins (5-9, 209 pounds) have great speed, agility, and ability to read blockers. It is an expert receiver with explosive explosion once it sees a hole, hits it and enters the open field.

46. ​​Denver Broncos

Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

The Broncos traded for Jurrell Casey and re-signed Shelby Harris, but they need more pop in Vic Fangio's 3-4 line rotation. Elliott (6-4, 302 pounds) plays power against the run, but has also shown some natural running skills with inside passes.

47. Atlanta Falcons

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

The Falcons need to get new legs to complement Todd Gurley in passing situations to give them what they once had with Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. Edwards-Helaire (5-7, 207 lbs) is a dynamic and versatile catcher off the field and in the groove, making him an important asset for an NFL passing game. He is also extremely fast when he gets the ball out into the open.

48. New York Jets

The Jets must complement new field stretch sprinter Breshad Perriman and dependable slot ace Jamison Crowder. Mims (6-3, 207lbs) is a great physical target who also knows how to use his frame to his advantage. It is best suited to be a vertical and red zone threat outside, so it fits perfectly with Sam Darnold.

49. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

The Steelers are in the market for an improvement on the field due to James Conner's durability issues and pending unrestricted free agency in 2021. Taylor (5-10, 226 pounds) has great vision and exploded as a running back. He also doesn't get enough credit for what he can do as a receiver, which was exhibited the most during his last college season.

50. Chicago Bears

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

The Bears have given up on the disappointment Trey Burton often suffered, and can't trust a fading Jimmy Graham or an ever-suffering Adam Shaheen. Kmet (6-6, 262 pounds) is still developing as a career blocker, but his size, speed, speed and hands make him a top receiver for the position. You can contribute big for year 2.

K.J. Hamler



51. Dallas Cowboys

K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

The Cowboys re-signed Amari Cooper, and the Michael Gallup star is on the rise, but they couldn't keep Randall Cobb in the slot. Hamler (5-9, 178 lbs.) Is a smooth, smart road racer with endurance in tight spaces.

52. Los Angeles Rams

Laviska Shenault Jr. WR, Colorado

The Rams have confidence in Josh Reynolds to help replace Brandin Cooks, but have yet to consider getting a dynamic player who can better complement Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. Shenault (6-1, 227 lbs) is a safe field stretcher that has a nice touch of great play after capture.

53. Philadelphia Eagles

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

The Eagles can bounce back very well in the opening if they go the linebacker's route in the first round with Murray. Pittman (6-4, 223 pounds) is an interesting prospect for his size because he is more of a tough coach and road racer than a great body working to stretch the field.

Curtis Weaver



54. Buffalo Bills

Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

With Shaq Lawson missing, the Bills need a bit more youth depth to help them get to the quarterback. Weaver (6-2, 265 pounds) is a high-energy passing runner with some untapped lead as he makes the jump to the NFL.

55. Baltimore Ravens (from Patriots to Falcons)

Tyler Biadasz, G, Wisconsin

After landing their linebacker early, the Ravens must head to the right guard with Marshal Yanda deciding to retreat. At 6-4, 314 pounds, Biadasz's strength is turning his build into sheer power for the downhill game.

56. Miami Dolphins (from Saints)

The Dolphins can work on their defense after getting Herbert, Swift, and Jones, knowing there is great catcher value for them later. Anae (6-3, 257 lbs.) Is a relentless pass runner who never gives up the chance to make it to the quarterback.

57. Los Angeles Rams (of the Texans)

Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse

The Rams must tackle their passing rush after losing Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency and parting ways with Clay Matthews. Robinson (6-3, 264 pounds) has natural passing running skills and manages with strength and top-notch athletics. Getting it started situationally will help you refine your movements for increased production.

58. Minnesota Vikings

Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

Vikings need to keep checking their corner corps after taking Gladney in the first round. Igbinoghene (5-10, 198 pounds) stands out as a man of physical coverage for his size. It closes well on receivers at the end of its routes, which translates to a good final bang against the run, too.

59. Seattle Seahawks

Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

If the Seahawks get a versatile lead defender like Gross-Matos in the first round, the inside of their forehead will take precedence in the second round. Gallimore (6-2, 304 pounds) has a relentless and powerful punch for his size.

60. Baltimore Ravens

Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

The Ravens need to prepare their next great game creator alongside Earl Thomas. Chinn (6-3, 221 pounds) has increased because it has become apparent that his size, speed, and athleticism translate to elite coverage skills for the job.

Bryce Hall



61. Tennessee Titans

Behind Malcolm Butler and Adoree & # 39; Jackson, the Titans have a void with Logan Ryan unsigned. Hall, on the way to fully recovering from his ankle injury, is a good-sized promising corner (6-2, 202 pounds) made to be solid on the perimeter for several seasons. In the short term, with its short area speed, it can help with internal coverage.

62. Green Bay Packers

Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

Packers are on the market for both wide receiver and closed-end aid, so it makes sense to take this full-bodied hybrid. Claypool (6-4, 238 pounds) matches his size with great speed and explosion on the field. He is not the most technically sound road racer, but he often wins with physical dominance.

63. Kansas City Chiefs (of 49ers)

Damien Williams will be a free agent in 2021, and the Chiefs need more reliable backup to complement him. Moss (5-9, 223 pounds) is shaping up to be an NFL compact power kick suitable for getting tough yards between tackles and even more after initial contact. He is underestimated with his speed when out in the open and with his reception skills.

64. Seattle Seahawks (from Chiefs)

Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

The Seahawks can do better than Brandon Shell as their starting right tackle against Duane Brown. Wilson (6-6, 350 pounds) is not the most agile pass protector, but his pure power as a blocker fits with his mentality.