2020 NFL Draft: Minnesota Vikings Select LSU WR Justin Jefferson, Trade Back to No. 31 Overall – Up News Info

The Minnesota Vikings have selected LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The wide receiver was a necessity for the team after the Stefon Diggs trade earlier this offseason. Jefferson, a two-year starter for the Tigers, exploded in 2019 with 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns on the way to a national championship victory.

The 6-pound, 202-pound junior impressed in the NFL Combine with a time of 4.43 in the 40-yard dash. He worked better out of the slot for the Tigers, so it will be interesting to see how the Vikings' offense splits those replays between Jefferson and established veteran Adam Thielen.

The Vikings still have one more pick to make in the first round at No. 31 overall after a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. The organization has 12 picks in this year's draft, many of which come from the Stefon Diggs trade this offseason. They received No. 22 in the first round, which then moved to San Francisco, a second-round pick and two third-round picks.

Joe Burrow of Louisiana State University was the No. 1 pick in this year's draft and is heading to the Cincinnati Bengals. The No. 2 pick is Chase Young of Ohio State University, who is heading to the Washington Redskins. And another Ohio State player was selected as No. 3 overall pick: Jeff Okudah.

